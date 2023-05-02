As Sharad Pawar's resignation from the top position of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came as a massive surprise, the prominent party leaders and workers left no stone unturned to persuade him from taking his decision back.

The NCP leaders present at the YB Chavan Centre were seen getting emotional, shedding tears, and expressing strong grief over Sharad Pawar's decision to step down from the NCP party head position. The party workers are also demanding Supriya Sule to speak to Sharad Pawar.

NCP leaders shed tears, threaten to resign

MLA Jayant Patil broke down as he couldn't hold back his tears, he requested the veteran leader to rethink or he will also resign from the party. He said, "Sharad Pawar should reconsider his decision. Many people will benefit due to his experience. We won't be able to work without you. Please continue to be the chief or we all are ready to resign. You can take our resignations".

#PawarRetires | He should reconsider his decision. You can take our resignation, we all are ready to resign but you(Sharad Pawar) please continue to be the chief of NCP: NCP's Jayant Patil.#SharadPawar #NCP https://t.co/VRfZfDE2xQ pic.twitter.com/mtcmpozhc2 — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023

Party leader Praful Patel was heard saying, 'It is my humble request to Saheb to reconsider his decision as Maharashtra needs the leadership of Sharad Pawar. Please take more time".

NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad, and Dilip Walse-Patil refuted Sharad Pawar's decision and said, "Whoever wants to leave the party is free to leave but we are not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision".

Anil Deshmukh stated, "Sharad Pawar saheb should understand the feelings of people".

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said, "I don't know the reason behind his resignation. It's not the right time to comment. We thought Sharad Pawar will remain in public life till his last breath but we can't tell why he resigned today. It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We hope that the new president of NCP will stay with MVA".

'Will continue working for people': Pawar

Announcing his decision to step down from the post of NCP president, the 82-year-old leader said, “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP, but will continue to work for the people. I still have three years left in the politics.”

As of now, no announcement has been made on who will succeed Sharad Pawar as the party chief. Giving rise to a high-octane political drama in Maharashtra, the workers of the party started protesting against Pawar's decision asking him to not resign. Apart from this, protests have also been seen in different parts of the state.