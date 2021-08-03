Last Updated:

From Yediyurappa's Son To Sriramulu; Here's Who Is Likely To Feature In Karnataka Cabinet

6 days after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai is yet to expand his Cabinet. Here is a list of Karnataka Cabinet probables.

Akhil Oka
6 days after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai is yet to expand his Council of Ministers despite two back-to-back visits to the national capital. Speaking to the media on Monday, Bommai revealed that he had a detailed discussion with BJP president JP Nadda regarding the same. Mentioning that everyone will be taken into consideration, he added that the party high command is likely to approve the final list of Cabinet picks. However, sources indicated that a lot of fresh faces might find a place in the Bommai's team.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle and Horticulture Minister R Shankar might be left out of the Cabinet, sources revealed. On the other hand, BY Vijayendra who was perceived to have played a key behind-the-scenes role during his father BS Yediyurappa's tenure as CM might be inducted into the Cabinet. Moreover, speculation is rife that KS Eshwarappa, Arvind Bellad, Sunil Kumar Karkala and Kota Srinivas Poojary are also lobbying for a Ministerial berth. 

Here's a list of Karnataka Cabinet probables: 

  1. BY Vijayendra- Karnataka BJP vice-president and son of ex-CM BS Yediyurappa
  2. Ashwath Narayan CN-  Malleshwaram MLA and erstwhile Deputy Chief Minister
  3. P Rajeev- Kudachi MLA
  4. Poornima Srinivas- Hiriyur MLA
  5. Narasimha Nayak alias Raju Gowda- Shorapur MLA
  6. MP Renukacharya- Honnali MLA and political secretary to Yediyurappa
  7. ST Somashekhar- Yeshvanthapura MLA and erstwhile Co-operation Minister
  8. K Sudhakar- Chikkaballapur MLA and erstwhile Health Minister
  9. Anand Singh- Vijayanagara MLA and erstwhile Infrastructure Development Minister
  10. MTB Nagaraj- MLC and former Municipal Administration Minister
  11. Byrathi Basavaraj- Krishnarajapuram MLA and former Urban Development Minister
  12. Munirathna- Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA
  13. Mahesh Kumathalli- Athani MLA and Karnataka State Slum Development Board chairman
  14. Shivaram Hebbar- Yellapur MLA and former Labour Minister
  15. K Gopalaiah- Mahalakshmi Layout MLA and ex-Excise Minister
  16. Umesh Katti-  Hukkeri MLA and ex-Food, Civil Supplies and Customer Affairs Minister
  17. Murugesh Nirani- Bilgi MLA and ex-Minister for Mines and Geology
  18. Balachandra Jarkiholi- Arabhavi MLA and Karnataka Milk Federation Chairman
  19. V Somanna- Govindrajnagara MLA and ex-Housing Minister
  20. R Ashoka- Padmanabhanagar MLA and former Revenue Minister
  21. JC Madhu Swamy- Chikkanayakanahalli MLA and ex-Minor Irrigation Minister
  22. Arvind Limbavali- Mahadevapura MLA and ex-Forest Minister
  23. B Sriramulu- Molakalmuru MLA and former Deputy CM
  24. BC Patil- Hirekerur MLA and ex-Agriculture Minister

Yediyurappa calls it quits

In a massive development on July 26, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders. However, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived. Finally, Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the CM on July 28. 

