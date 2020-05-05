Gambhir Takes A Jibe At Delhi Govt For Hiking Fuel Prices, Calls Its Economics 'unmatched'

After the AAP-led Delhi Government announced a hike in the rates of petrol and diesel, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed AAP for having a different narrative pre and post-elections. The Delhi government on Tuesday has increased value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel resulting in the rise in the price of the two fuels. "Before the election - "will give everything for free, there is no shortage of money" 2 months later - "Double tax, no money to pay" Unmatched economics of "AAP"!" read Gambhir's tweet.

Delhi Govt Increases VAT On Petrol & Diesel

While the petrol price has increased by ₹1.67 per litre, the price of diesel has increased by ₹7.10 a litre. Before the hike, the petrol prices in Delhi was ₹69.59 per litre while diesel rates were ₹62.29. Basically, the Arvind Kejriwal led government has increased VAT on petrol to 30% from 27% while VAT on diesel has been almost doubled to 30% from 16.75%.

Other state governments have also increased the VAT on fuels claiming massive revenue losses during the coronavirus lockdown in the country which has now been extended to May 17. While Haryana government recently hiked tax by ₹1 per litre on petrol and ₹1.1 per litre on diesel, Tamil Nadu government hiked VAT by ₹3.25 per litre for petrol and that of diesel by ₹2.50 per litre.

