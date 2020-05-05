Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out At Delhiites For Risking Lives By Crowding At Liquor Stores

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the people of Delhi for making long queues outside alcohol shops without thinking about theirs and others lives amidst the India lockdown due to coronavirus. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will implement all lockdown relaxations prescribed by the home ministry, during a press conference.

Arvind Kejriwal had also said that relaxation on restrictions will be reversed in areas where people are found violating safety guidelines. Following the announcement by Arvind Kejriwal, people in Delhi took to the streets on Monday morning to buy liquor, without following norms of social distancing.

India lockdown: Gautam Gambhir lashes out Delhi people on Twitter

The former opening batsman took to Twitter and posted a couple of photos from outside a Delhi liquor shop where neither the 5-people norm was being followed nor social distancing being practised amidst the India lockdown due to coronavirus. Gautam Gambhir wrote a message in Hindi where he said that the images are embarrassing that alcohol has become more necessary for Delhi than life.

India lockdown: Fans react to Gautam Gambhir's latest tweet

Wese ye order central govt ka hi tha Sirji...pure India me band honi chahiye ye sharab ki shops... — Faheem Ahmed (@FaheemA39166842) May 4, 2020

But this is worst step to taken by government because no one is following social distancing

The how we fight this bloody corona virus — Pragati pradhan (@Pragatipradhan6) May 4, 2020

Gautam Gambhir pays tribute to Handwara Martyrs

Gautam Gambhir, along with other cricketers on Sunday, took to Twitter and paid homage to Handwara Martyrs. Five security personnel were killed in an encounter with militants at Handwara in Kashmir district of Kupwara on Sunday. Here's what Gambhir tweeted -

India remains only because some of her sons choose to face bullets, bombs & death so that we live on!

NEVER FORGET! #Handwara #IndianArmy — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 3, 2020

