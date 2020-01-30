'Gandhi? Jinnah More Appropriate For Rahul': BJP Hits Back At Cong's 'Godse' Attack

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday a pot shot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad. Rao said that Rahul Gandhi must be ashamed to have 'Gandhi' in his name, he should have Jinnah instead. Calling Gandhi a traitor, Rao further said that the Congress is supporting the people like Umar Kahlid, Sharjeel Imam who want to break the country.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi must be ashamed to have Gandhi in his name. It will be more appropriate to have Jinnah's name. Rahul stands for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and all those who want to break India. Rahul should be shamed being born in a family that has ruled India. Rahul is a Hindu hater. His entire dynasty has hated Hindus, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru. We will call him a traitor for betraying India. Has Congress criticised Shaheen Bagh? They are supporting them. They stand completely with them. They are getting exposed on their anti-Hindu agendas."

'Same ideology'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad's Kalpetta district. Drawing parallels to Godse and PM Modi, he said, "An ignorant man, an uninformed man, is trying to challenge this idea. He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India's strength is. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say that he does not believe in Nathuram Godse."

He further slammed PM Modi and said, "He loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody. That is the same with our Prime Minister. He only loves himself. He only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in the country. The same way we fought the ideology of Nathuram Godse, we will fight the ideology of this man. And, I tell you that 100 per cent, we are going to win."

