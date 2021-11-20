Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's ₹3 Cr Lucknow Property To Be Seized; Allegedly Bought Illegally

Ramping up a crackdown on mafia gangs, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that illegal property worth Rs. 3 crore in Lucknow, linked to MLA Mukhtar Ansari, will be confiscated. Ansari's gang registered as IS (Inter-State) Gang 191 in police records, has been facing the wrath since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced zero-tolerance against crime.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that the property will be attached under Gangster Act 14A. In 2007, Ansari had registered the land worth crores at throwaway prices. In 2014, a case was registered against the MLA at Tarwan police station in Azamgarh district, in which action was taken against 11 people including Mukhtar, under the Gangster Act.

"Azamgarh police and investigators are being sent to attach Mukhtar's property. Along with this, the campaign under the 14A Gangster Act will continue against the criminals in future and the property will continue to be confiscated. The investigation revealed that there are many assets which were acquired from crime," the Police Officer said.

UP govt's crackdown on gangsters and Mafias

In August, the UP government had seized properties belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsha Ansari and his brother Sarjeel Raza under section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act. In September, property worth Rs. 10 crore belonging to Ansari's close aide Umesh Singh was demolished in the Mau district.

"The four-storey building worth Rs 10 crore was illegally functioning in the name of Tridev Construction without the approval of the district administrative authority and was violating the provisions of UP (regulations of building operations) act, 1958," the police had informed.

Last month, Alisher, a sharpshooter of Mukhtar Ansari's gang, was killed in an encounter with Police in Lucknow's Madiaon area. He was accused of the murder of BSP leader Kalamuddin in Azamgarh and BJP leader Jitram Munda.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was elected as BSP MLA, was shifted from Punjab to Banda Jail in April this year, is a history-sheeter facing more than 50 cases. He has about 38 cases against him in Ghazipur's Mohammadabad police station for heinous crimes including the murder of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005.