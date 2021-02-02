Ghazipur & Tikri Borders 'tractor-proofed'; Singhvi Slams AAP's 'send Punjab Police' Idea

Security remained tightened at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in view of the ongoing farmers' protest against the central farm laws. The Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi Police cements nails at Tikri-Ghazipur borders

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had visited the Ghazipur border on Monday to inspect the security arrangements. Also, police have heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.

#CORRECTION: Delhi Police have fixed nails on the ground near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border and Tikri border



(Pics in the previous tweet are from Tikri border. Pics attached with this tweet are from Ghazipur) pic.twitter.com/SIJd3lwbmQ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new farm laws at the site. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there, PTI reported.

The move comes days after the violent clashes between some protesters and police on January 26 during the tractor parade by the agitating farmers. The section of the highway at the Singhu border, which has been the epicentre of the farmers' protests for over 60 days, had also seen a clash recently between farmers and a group of people who claimed to be local residents.

Reacting to the developments, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!"

Singhvi slams AAP

Meanwhile, after AAP's Raghav Chadha asked the Punjab government to deploy the state police to provide security to farmers protesting at Delhi borders, alleging the agitators were being “attacked” as the BJP was trying to “suppress” their movement with the help of its aides, the Congress has responded.

Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in a tweet on Sunday said that AAP instigating Punjab CM for a tussle with Delhi Police is an indirect way of igniting sheer anarchy. 'Unlike Delhi's CM, Punjab's CM is a sorted, strong and dignified leader who knows what to do and when. This gimmick won't fetch you votes in Punjab elections," Singhvi said.

#AamAadmiParty instigating Punjab CM @capt_amarinder for tussle with Delhi Police is an indirect way of igniting sheer anarchy.



Unlike Delhi's CM, Punjab's CM is a sorted,strong,& dignified leader who knows what to do and when.

This gimmick won't fetch u votes in Punjab elctns. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 31, 2021

In the latest development, the farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues. Union leaders told a press conference at the Singhu Border, on the Haryana side, that they will block the roads between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6.

(With agency inputs)