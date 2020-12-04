GHMC Results: Sanjay Jha Asks If Congress Is Implementing PM's 'Cong Mukt Bharat' Dream?

As the trends of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Poll (GHMC) result shows that BJP is leading, sacked Congress leader Sanjay Jha has asked if the grand-old party is implementing Prime Minister Modi's "Congress mukt Bharat." Mocking yet another poor performance of the Congress, Jha took to Twitter and slammed those who criticised the demands of robust change in Congress party. He said that when 23 Congress leaders wrote to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, there were some who called them 'BJP agents'.

Is the Congress party pledging to implement Mr Modi’s call for Congress Mukt Bharat?



All those cowardly sycophants who criticised G-23 as “BJP agents”, it is time you apologised. The party is in peril.



#GHMCResults

Counting underway in Hyderabad

The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll is underway. Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152. The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night.

The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, the health department in view of COVID-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

