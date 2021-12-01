Ghulam Azad Says Only SC Can Decide On Art 370; Not Sure If Cong Can Get 300 Seats In 2024

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that he is not sure if the grand old can win 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also said that only the Supreme court of India can decide on Article 370 which was abrogated in 2019 by the Centre.

"Only Supreme Court can decide on Article 370 and other than SC only ruling government can do it. The current government has abrogated it, how will it take that back? And I cannot assure you that Congress will win 300 seats in the 2024 polls. I pray that Congress wins 300 seats but I can't see it now," Azad said.

Earlier this week, Azad said that statehood must be restored in the Union Territory. "The decision has led to widespread public dissatisfaction in Jammu as well as Kashmir. The unemployment rate is sky-high. Tourism is finished. Instances of militancy have gone up. We want an end to the problems faced by the public. Statehood must be restored, an early election held next year and the jobs/land act brought back," he had said.

Azad urges poll parties to create an atmosphere conducive for polls

On Sunday, he had also urged all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to create an atmosphere that is conducive for assembly polls. Ex-Rajya Sabha MP had stated that people are in distress in the UT.

Furthermore, he showed his displeasure over J&K being turned into a union territory. "Usually, union territories are upgraded to state. But in our case, the state was downgraded to union territory. It's like demoting DGP to the post of thanedaar, CM to MLA, and chief secretary to Patwari. No wise man can do this," Azad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile., Apni Party vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir also demanded that statehood should be restored in J&K before polls. "India is known for its democracy across the world but people of Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of a democratic government," he said.

Image: PTI