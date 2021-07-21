Giriraj Singh Berates Rahul Gandhi Over 'lack Of Truth' Remark On Centre Over COVID Deaths

After Rahul Gandhi lamented on social media about the lack of oxygen plants along with huge 'lack of sensitivity' and 'truth' in reporting of deaths due to COVID-19 by states and union territories, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shandilya Giriraj Singh took a jibe at the former Congress Party President of losing his mind 'forever'.

BJP leader takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi took to social media to criticise the ruling saffron party for its incompetence in providing oxygen to COVID patients in the country during the COVID pandemic while deploring the government for huge lack of 'sensitivity'.

सिर्फ़ ऑक्सीजन की ही कमी नहीं थी।



संवेदनशीलता व सत्य की भारी कमी-

तब भी थी, आज भी है। pic.twitter.com/DPhjih2jbX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2021

"He lacked his brain 'then', 'now', and he will lack it 'forever'

Replying to the remarks made by the 51-year-old Congress leader, the Union Minister took a swipe at his comments in Italian, stating that he lacked his brain 'then', 'now', and that he will lack it 'forever'. He further stated that since COVID death data is compiled by the states, the Wayanad MP should ask states governed by his party to submit a modified list and until then stop 'lying'.

"I would say about this prince: he lacked the brain then, he misses it now and he will miss it forever. These lists are compiled by the states. You can tell the states governed by your party to submit modified lists. Until then, stop lying," Giriraj Singh said in Italian.

Di questo principe direi: gli mancava il cervello allora, gli manca ora e gli mancherà per sempre. Questi elenchi sono compilati dagli stati. Puoi dire agli stati governati dal tuo partito di inviare elenchi modificati. Fino ad allora smettila di mentire. https://t.co/LYog1FRX2H — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 20, 2021

Notably, the Congress leader had on July 14 attacked the centre over the alleged vaccine shortage in the states, saying there are 'jumlas but no vaccines. He tagged a media report which claimed that Delhi along with many other states was facing a shortage of vaccines but the centre had denied it.

Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow. The health on the other hand had made it clear that more than 1.91 crore COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.