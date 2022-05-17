Giriraj Singh Slams Owaisi Over Remarks On Gyanvapi Survey Row; 'Don't Become Jinnah'

After AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called on Muslims to defend the Masjids amid the Gyanvapi Mosque row, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday hit out at Owaisi, stating that he should have faith in the court and not try to become 'Jinnah'. It is pertinent to mention that the Varanasi court has directed to seal the spot in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was discovered.

Speaking on Owaisi’s remarks, Giriraj Singh said, "I heard Owaisi ji's statement and I was shocked. Things will happen as per the country's constitution and judiciary, and not by appeasement. Nehru should have conducted an investigation against the Mughals at the time of Independence, but even he did appeasement politics and divided the Hindus and Muslims. Owaisi should have faith in court and not threaten anyone and try to be Jinnah. The Gyanvapi matter is currently sub judice."

Earlier, Owaisi said that the Gyanvapi Mosque ‘was and will always remain a mosque’. He also shared a video wherein he was heard saying, “When I was 20 years old, Babri Masjid was snatched from me. We will not let them snatch away our Masjids anymore. We will not lose another Masjid,” Owaisi said as a first reaction amid massive claims over the Gyanvapi survey. “Gyanvapi was a mosque and will remain the same and it will remain a mosque till forever,” he said while adding that it is “our duty to save our masjids."

Visuals of Shivling’s location accessed

Republic TV has accessed the first visuals of the location where the 'Shivling' was found inside Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Claims were made of a Shivling being found inside the Mosque premises during the 3-day video survey that was ordered by the court. The Varanasi court directed the sealing of the spot shortly after the claimed discovery.

In the visuals, Namaz is observed on the left and on the right, and a pond under a shed can be seen, which is used for Wuzu - an Islamic procedure for cleansing parts of the body, a type of ritual purification before offering Namaz. Republic TV has learnt that the Shivling was found buried inside the pond during the video survey of the complex.

Varanasi court orders sealing of 'Shivling' spot

The Varanasi Court directed the sealing of the spot where a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to be discovered inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order came after an application filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court that a 'Shivling' was found during the survey conducted by a team led by the court commissioner. Besides demanding the immediate sealing of the spot, he sought the court's direction to allow only 20 Muslims to offer Namaz and prohibit them from performing Wuzu.

The court ruled, "The Varanasi District Magistrate is instructed that the place where the Shivling was found should be immediately sealed. No person should be permitted entry there. The Varanasi District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate and CRPF commandant, Varanasi are directed that they will be personally responsible to guard and keep safe the place that has been sealed". The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.

Image: ANI/ PTI