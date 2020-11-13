'Global Respect': Giriraj Singh Takes A Swipe At Rahul Gandhi After Obama's Memoir Mention

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the release of Barack Obama's book 'A Promised Land'. In his book, the former US President has put forth his opinions on Rahul Gandhi. After Gandhi was mentioned in the book, Giriraj Singh and several other leaders from the ruling BJP have reacted to Obama's critique of Gandhi.

'Rahul Gandhi should know'

Interacting with the media, Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated that there is 'nothing more to discuss' pertaining to Rahul Gandhi's intelligence after Obama's views in his book. Further mocking Rahul Gandhi, Singh said that the 'respect' meted out to the Congress leader in India has now become global after Obama's remarks. In a similar statement on Twitter, Giriraj Singh has asserted:

"As soon as disrespect for Rahul Gandhi's reduces in India, he gets insulted abroad"

Obama on Rahul Gandhi

The former United States President in his memoir 'A Promised Land' has mentioned Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Here's what he has remarked about Rahul Gandhi.

"According to a book review by the New York Times, Obama has opined on the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi stating, "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”. He has also opined on Dr. Singh as 'someone having a kind of impassive integrity'. Apart from these Indian politicians, Obama has reportedly described Russsian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of 'the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time'.

Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land'

The memoir by the former president is an autobiography which is 'more political than personal', as per NYT's review. The book is reportedly is a harsh self-assessment by Obama of his Presidential era and his life including his first stirring of social awareness in his teenage years. talking about his VP and the current US President-elect Joe Biden, Obama writes, " a decent, honest, loyal man who might get prickly if he thought he wasn’t given his due — a quality that might flare up when dealing with a much younger boss." Obama has authored several other books including 'Dreams from My Father', 'The Audacity of Hope', and 'Change we can Believe in'.

