Goa Assembly Monsoon Session To Commence From July 27: Guv Satya Pal Malik

Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik on Saturday announced that the State Legislative Assembly sessions will commence in the month of July. The 10-day monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly will start from July 27 and will continue till August 7, the State government said in a release.

"Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik has summoned the Legislative Assembly of Goa under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India as per a notification issued yesterday," the release read.

READ | Bayern rack up 100 Bundesliga goals in final 4-0 win at Wolfsburg

The call for the assembly session comes at the time when the state is witnessing a large number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant Goa admitted that community transmission of coronavirus disease has begun in the state. Neither the Central government nor any state has yet admitted to community transmission of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"We will have to admit that community transmission has begun in the state. But infection has been traced to some common sources," PTI quoted Sawant saying.

READ | COVID-19: Amid Saturday's record 89-case jump, Goa sees 3rd death

COVID-19 situation in Goa

Goa on Saturday registered its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day at 89 and also saw its third death from the infection, an official said. A 76-year-old woman died at the COVID facility in Margao, he added.

"She was admitted there from a private facility a week back," he informed. On June 22, an 85-year-old man and a 58-year-old man had died. Saturday's 89-case jump took the state's COVID-19 count to 1,128, though the number of active cases is 705 as 420 have been discharged after recovery and three have lost their lives to the infection.

READ | Goan staying in UK booked for threatening NGO member

READ | Goa sees highest single-day rise with 89 COVID-19 cases on Friday