Goa CM Backtracks On Marijuana Farming; Congress Says 'no Jobs But Govt Wants Cannabis'

After drawing criticism from the Opposition, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government is "not taking ahead" the issue of allowing cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

"Goa government has received a proposal for cannabis cultivation for medicinal use from Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine. We are examining it. But it does not mean we are going for its cultivation. At present Goa government isn't interested to go ahead with this proposal," said the Chief Minister while talking to the media in Panjim.

'The govt had not agreed to the proposal'

Law Minister Nilesh Cabral told reporters on Tuesday evening that his department has vetted and cleared a proposal to allow cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes in the tourist state. "We have cleared the file from a legal perspective. Controlled farming of marijuana for medicinal purposes would be permitted," Cabral said.

As the move invited swift criticism, Sawant stepped in and asserted that the controversial proposal is not being taken forward by the BJP government.

"An unnecessary controversy has been created over the issue by some factions," the Chief Minister said. "The proposal was received by the Goa government also and it was scrutinised by various departments. The government had not agreed to the proposal. As an administrative process it was sent to various departments," he said. Sawant added that four to five states have already permitted cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Congress attacks BJP

Goa Congress spokesman Amarnath Panjikar, addressing a press conference, had attacked the BJP government over the issue. "The actions of the state government are blatantly illegal. At a time when Goa is struggling to fight the use of drugs, this move will further inject narcotics in the social system of the state," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the government is protecting mafias and agents involved in the drug trade. "Now BJP government has come up with the new concept of cultivation of cannabis, which will not only ruin Goa but will also send the wrong message in the tourism area," he said.

"People have lost their jobs and unemployment is increasing. Rather than focusing on providing employment and promoting seasonal fruits and other crops, the government is trying to ruin the life of youths by cultivating cannabis," he said further.

Panajikar demanded that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should come clear over the issue, and said if this proposal is not scrapped, then Congress will agitate to oppose the government's move. "We will not allow the government to cultivate cannabis," he added.

(With agency inputs)