Yemen: 10 killed as twin blasts rock Aden airport, ministers blame Hauthis

At least 10 people were killed after multiple explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden airport. The explosions occurred just moments after the country’s new unity government flew in, prompting security officials to term it as a “cowardly” attack by Houthi rebels. Yemen, located at the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula, has been torn between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia in a war that has caused widespread violence, poverty, and hunger.

According to local media reports, all the ministers have escaped unharmed. However, “dozens” of people have been wounded in the tragedy. Footages of the explosion, broadcasted by Saudi television channel Al-Hadath show plumes of smoke billowing from the airport building as debris lay strewn across the area. While an investigation is ongoing into the cause of explosions, witnesses on the ground reported gunfire shots being heard in the aftermath, Al Jazeera reported.

المتخصص في شؤون الجماعات المسلحة إبراهيم مجاهد: #ميليشيا_الحوثي المستفيد الوحيد من استهداف الحكومة اليمنية الجديدة pic.twitter.com/8U1qNi1uly — ا لـ حـ ـد ث (@AlHadath) December 30, 2020

Minister blames attack in Houthi

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani has blamed the attack on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, adding that all the members of the government were safe. Revealing further details, Yemeni Communication Minister Naguib al-Awg, who was also on the government plane, told The Associated Press that he heard two explosions, suggesting they were drone attacks.

Read: Two Explosions Heard At Yemen's Aden Airport

Read: Saudi Women's Rights Activist Loujain Al Hathloul Jailed Despite International Criticism

We assure our ppl that all cabinet members r safe, &cowardly terrorist attack by Iran-backed Houthi militia on Aden airport will not deter us fm our duty & our life isn’t more valuable than other Yemenis.

May Allah have mercy on souls of martyrs, &wish fast recovery 4injured — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) December 30, 2020

What is happening in Yemen?

Awar in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi’s government, launched a military intervention months later. The fighting in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. According to AP, the deadly crisis has killed over 112,000 people till now.

Read: Yemen Faces 'imminent Danger' Of World's Worst Famine, UN Chief Warns

Read: Saudi Authorities Confirm 'external Source' Caused Oil Tanker Blast, Blame Houthi Rebels