Goa Congress Attacks CM For Promising O2 Supply To Maharashtra Amid 'shortage' In State

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for promising to supply medical oxygen to neighbouring Maharashtra when the BJP government is unable to provide life-saving gas to its own people in the state.

In an official statement, Kamat said that CM Sawant’s remark makes it clear that the ‘insensitive and irresponsible’ BJP government has no concern for Goans. CM Pramod Sawant promised to supply oxygen to neighbouring states like Maharashtra when Goa itself is facing a shortage, he said.

"Today, there are media reports of the statement made by Maharashtra MLA Dipak Kesarkar stating that he is assured by CM Sawant of supplying oxygen to Sindhadurga. The Chief Minister must clarify from where he will send the oxygen to the neighbouring state when Goa is already facing a shortage," the Congress leader added.

Kamat claimed that there is an acute shortfall of oxygen in the state and patients are gasping for breath due to the non-availability of adequate life-saving gas. “Doctors in GMC are sharing one oxygen cylinder with three patients. Relatives are made to run for arranging oxygen cylinders. Our Youth Congress workers are working almost day and night trying to arrange oxygen cylinders for the needy," he said.

'Allow All-Party delegation to inspect oxygen facilities'

Kamat further stated that he had demanded that the state government must arrange for an inspection of oxygen facilities in Goa by an All Party Delegation. But neither the Chief Minister nor the Health Minister has responded to date. “Where is the Audit Report of Oxygen as instructed by the Prime Minister's office? Why government is afraid to release White Paper on oxygen?" he questioned. Foreseeing a worse COVID situation in Goa, he warned the state government that there will be more deaths if it fails to streamline the oxygen system.

Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 3,751 on Saturday to reach 1,16,213, while the toll increased by 55 and the recovery count by 3,025 during the day, an official said. The state's toll stands at 1,612 and the number of people discharged is 82,214, leaving it with 32,387 active cases, he added. The Goa government on Friday announced a 15-day curfew in the state from May 9 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

(With inputs from agency)