Goa Congress Files Complaint Against CM Pramod Sawant, Vishwajit Rane Over GMCH Deaths

The Goa Congress on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane over the deaths of COVID-19 patients in Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). In its complaint, the Congress has demanded that Sawant and Rane be booked under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the IPC. This comes days after the Goa Forward Party (GFP) filed a complaint with the police against Pramod Sawant, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and the nodal officer, for oxygen allocation to hospitals Swetika Sachan.

Oxygen crisis at Goa Hospital

The row broke out after 83 patients lost their lives at the Goa Medical College and Hospital due to alleged 'logistic issues' in the Oxygen supply at the hospital. Over the last week, 83 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state-run medical facility due to fluctuations, as per official figures. The toll began surging after 26 patients died on Tuesday, another 21 on Wednesday, 15 on Thursday, 13 on Friday and another 8 patients on Saturday.

On May 13, the state government formed a three-member committee to determine the adequacy of GMC's oxygen supply, the quality of the oxygen supply chain, and the method of administering oxygen at GMC. Thereafter, a 20,000 kilolitre oxygen tank was commissioned for the hospital on Saturday after the toll mounted to 83.

Yesterday, while speaking to RepublicTV, the Goa CM said that there is no oxygen shortage in the state now. "A cryogenic tank of 20,000 kilolitres has been installed at the Goa Medical College. There is no oxygen shortage right now," said Pramod Sawant.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also told PTI that the supply at GMCH was getting streamlined after the commissioning of the 20,000 kilolitres tank.

(With Agency Inputs)