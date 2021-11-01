Addressing a press briefing on October 30, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at AAP which is also seeking to make inroads in the upcoming Goa polls. She said, "What do you think- can only Arvind Kejriwal contest everywhere in this country and no other political party"? Downplaying the electoral prowess of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, she attributed its victory in the Delhi Assembly election to the influence of activist Anna Hazare.

Under the aegis of the India Against Corruption movement, Hazare sat on a fast at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in August 2011 demanding the passage of the Jan Lokpal Bill. While he was not a part of AAP which was formed in November 2012 in the aftermath of the IAC movement, it is perceived that the public perception of the UPA government suffered owing to the successful protests. However, Hazare has distanced himself from Kejriwal for the last few years.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee remarked, "I love him. I have no problems with that...In Delhi, they won because of Anna Hazare. You have to appreciate that. Everybody gave support to him. It is not that everywhere, only one political party can go and others can't go."

TMC forays into Goa politics

TMC has stepped up its election campaign after deciding to field its candidates on all 40 seats in Goa. In the last few weeks, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state. On September 29, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates Association president Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa and Rajendra Kakodkar.

Subsequently, hundreds of other Congress leaders have joined the party. In another development, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar has extended support to TMC. Incensed by the growing political capital of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Congress recently accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes. During the WB CM's three-day visit to Goa which concluded on October 30, veteran Bollywood actor Nafisa Ali and Tennis legend Leander Paes joined TMC.