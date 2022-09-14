Last Updated:

God Said Do Whatever Best For You: Ex-Goa CM Kamat Overrides Earlier Pledge To Not Defect

It was done with divine consent, senior leader Digambar Kamat said on Wednesday when asked about the pledge of loyalty taken by Congress candidates at a temple and a church before the Goa Assembly polls.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Digambar Kamat

Image: Twitter/@digambarkamat


It was done with divine consent, senior leader Digambar Kamat said on Wednesday when asked about the pledge of loyalty taken by Congress candidates at a temple and a church before the Goa Assembly polls.

Kamat, a former chief minister, and seven other Congress MLAs have now crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Before the February 14 elections, all the Congress candidates had taken a vow at a temple and a church after filing their nomination papers that they will not leave the party if elected.

The party took this added `precaution' probably keeping in mind the 2019 exodus when ten of its 15 MLAs in Goa had joined the BJP overnight.

Asked about the breach of pledge, Kamat told reporters here that before joining the BJP he had visited the temple again.

“I went to the temple again and asked God what to do. God told me do whatever is best for you,” he said.

READ | Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa jump ship to BJP; take parting shot at 'Bharat Jodo'
READ | BJP nets ex-Goa CM, 7 other Congress MLAs; CM Sawant says 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' has begun from the coastal state
READ | AAP claims vindication as Congress Goa MLAs defect to BJP; adds a takeaway for voters
READ | 'Knew these scumbags would...': Derek O'Brien lashes out as Goa Congress MLAs jump to BJP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT