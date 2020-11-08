Gold Smuggling Case: Kerala BJP Slams KT Jaleel; Accuses Him Of 'using Religion As A Tool'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Vice President KS Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that the Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel was using religion as a tool to smuggle gold and money. This statement from Radhakrishnan comes after the Customs have summoned Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel to appear before it as part of its investigation into the alleged violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported by UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram for personal use through the diplomatic channel.

Speaking to ANI, he urged the Chief Minister of Kerala to take necessary action against KT Jaleel in the wake of Customs department's summon, adding that the education minister was contacting the UAE Consulate for personal assistance and had no hesitation in violating the rules of the State.

"The Chief Minister of Kerala should take necessary action against Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel in the wake of Customs department's summon to the minister last week for bringing Quran copies through the UAE Consulate. The minister is using religion as a tool to smuggle out gold and money.KT Jaleel has no hesitation in violating the acts and rules regarding the nature of the relationship between the state government and a foreign country. He was a frequent visitor to the UAE Consulate and he made an illegal request to the UAE Consulate to get benefits from them. His claim was that the UAE Consulate authorities contacted him and requested to accept dates and Quran. It is evident that the UAE has denied it and according to their interpretation, Jaleel contacted them to get assistance from the UAE Consulate," BJP leader said.

"He used the Quran as a tool that could help him to keep an obscure identity regarding money laundering and gold smuggling," he added. Radhakrishnan also accused KT Jaleel of misusing government properties to smuggle gold and currency.

According to official sources, the Customs has served notice to Jaleel to appear in its office on Monday. The sources said besides the issue of importing Quran, the agency will seek clarification from the minister on other matters under its investigation. They, however, did not elaborate.

Jaleel was earlier questioned by the NIA probing the terror angle in the gold smuggling case. He was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in accepting consignments of Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channels.

(With Inputs from Agencies)