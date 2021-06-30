Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Writes To Mamata Banerjee On School Teachers' Recruitment

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, June 29, urging that she should hire teachers for primary and secondary schools in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) territory. The last time primary school teachers were hired in the region was in 2012.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha writes to Mamata

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung wrote in letter, "I would like to bring to your kind notice that the recruitment of primary school teachers in the GTA region was last conducted in 2012, by way of an interview held in the year 2002. Later, 123 volunteer teachers were regularised in the year 2018. More than 653 vacancies are lying vacant here in the primary schools' section alone. The placement in the upper primary school section is yet to be initiated."

The letter read, "Therefore, we would like to request you to kindly take necessary action for recruitment of teachers in the primary and upper primary schools in the GTA area also. We are confident that under your able leadership, this region will get equal attention from the government in this regard."

President of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Bimal Gurung, wrote a letter thanking the state government for taking serious initiatives to recruit elementary and upper primary school teachers in the state. "This will promote our education at the basic level while helping in solving the unemployment problem to a great extent. We are further encouraged by your decision to appoint teachers purely on a merit basis and through a fair selection procedure."

Recruitment for primary school teacher

Gurung had criticised the BJP party during the campaigning for this year's West Bengal assembly elections, saying that, "They (BJP) do not have people's support in Bengal. They do not have much influence on ground zero. How can they form the government? Politics is not possible through violence, vandalism and shooting. Politics should be simple." He added, "I supported BJP for 15 years but what did it do for my community? Modi had assured us and made a commitment. It has been six-seven years now but it is yet to be completed."

The most dramatic political development in North Bengal during the election was GJM leader Bimal Gurung's defection from the BJP to the TMC. Gurung, who helped the BJP gain a foothold in this region by championing the Gorkha struggle, is now with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Gorkhaland movement was one of many socio-political upheavals in North Bengal. Since 1907, Nepali-speaking Gorkhas have demanded an independent state of 'Gorkhaland,' claiming that they are culturally and ethnically distinct from West Bengal.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI