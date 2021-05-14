Governor Dhankar To Visit Assam Camp Sheltering Post-poll Violence Victims From Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit post-poll violence-affected people of West Bengal who fled to Assam's camp on Friday. As post-poll violence escalated in the state, several people allegedly left their homes in Bengal and ran away to neighboring Assam to save their lives. As per the update tweeted by Governor, he will be reaching out to people sheltering in the Ranpagli camp in Assam.

The Governor also informed that he will be traveling through BSF Helicopter from Coochbehar.

WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli camp in Assam sheltering post-poll violence affected WB people. He will interact with those who have taken refuge in camp.



Governor will reach Ranpagli, Assam on May 14 at 8.15 am by BSF Helicopter from Coochbehar. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 13, 2021

The Governor is currently taking a stock of the violence in which the BJP and CPI(M) have alleged TMC goons of several attacks. On Thursday evening, Dhankar reached West Bengal's Coochbehar and interacted with the victims of the post-poll violence. Governor Dhankar in his tweet on the visit added that the area is under a distressful condition.

He also alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the poor state of affairs.

At Coochbehar. Visited several affected areas. Distressed at grim scenario. After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial was much beyond.



One is made to pay with life and rights for voting! — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 13, 2021

Since the reports of violence came out from the state, the governor has been coordinating with state Government, state's security forces, and the team formed by the Home Ministry.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Horrifying visuals of victims came out merely two days after election results were declared in West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee-led TMC came out victorious. The assembly election results were declared on May 2 and within 48 hours visuals of violence started making rounds on social media. Several allegations including rape, murder, and brutal assault have been reported by both the BJP and CPI(M) workers. On May 4, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma had also claimed that 300-400 BJP workers and their families fled to Assam amid violence in Bengal.

Action taken so far

Apart from the meetings happening between Governor Dhankar and West Bengal's police chief, the Home Ministry constituted a four-member team that had reached the state and had evaluated the condition. Later, a five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered the West Bengal Home Secretary to submit data of violence and steps taken. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had written a letter requesting President Ram Nath Kovind to take effective steps to immediately stop the "unprecedented post-poll violence" committed by "TMC activists and Jihadists" in West Bengal.

(Inputs from ANI)