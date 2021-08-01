Govindas Konthoujam Joins BJP; Blames 'inaccessibility' Of Congress, Rahul Gandhi

Govindas Konthoujam, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, blamed the "inaccessibility" of Congress High Command for quitting the party. Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC leaders, he pointed out that "we waited for years to meet him".

"I don't see a bright future of the Congress. It is difficult to contact AICC core leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. We waited for years to meet him (Rahul Gandhi). So, I thought I will not be able to do work here," Konthoujam said, reported ANI.

The former Manipur Congress chief also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country is witnessing a lot of changes under his leadership.

Govindas Konthoujam quits Congress

Ahead of the Manipur assembly polls in 2022, Govindas Konthoujam resigned as an MLA as well as from the primary membership of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee. While leaving the grand old party on Wednesday, Konthoujam had cited "personal reasons".

Konthoujam, a six-time MLA from Bishnupur, joined the saffron party in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP leader Sambit Patra. His entry was announced by BJP national spokesperson Anil Baluni earlier in the day. "An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi," Baluni said in a tweet.

Biren Singh said that Konthoujam's entry into BJP will give a big "boost" to the party. In a Facebook Post, Manipur CM wrote, "Later, we called on J.P.Nadda Ji, National president BJP to seek his guidance as we move forward to strengthen the party further in Manipur."

“I congratulate Shri Govindas Konthoujam on joining the BJP and look forward to working together to fulfil Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he added.

Assam Congress MLA to join BJP

Meanwhile, in another Northeast state, Assam, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain quit Congress party. Following this development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed, "On August 2, Sushanta Borgohain is likely to join the BJP. There is a possibility of 2-3 more MLAs joining the BJP in coming days".