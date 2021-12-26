Govt hatching 'conspiracy' to bring back farm laws through 'back door' after assembly polls: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday reiterated its charge that the Centre was hatching a "conspiracy" to bring back the three farm laws through the "back door" after the next round of assembly polls and urged the people to teach the government a lesson by defeating it in the elections.

The Congress reiteration of allegations came over Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's clarification that the government has no plans to bring back the recently repealed farm laws, and urged farmers to be wary of "confusion" being created by the Congress on this issue.

The minister said that his statements on this issue made during his address at an agri event at Nagpur in Maharashtra, however, have been misinterpreted and said his intention was not that is being shown.

"I had said (at that event) we have taken a step back on the farm laws but the government will always move ahead to work towards the welfare of the farmers. Therefore, there should not be any misunderstanding on this issue and the government has no intention to bring back the farm laws again," Tomar said.

Asked about Tomar's remarks, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference said Tomar had given his statement earlier at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Three black laws against the farmers and farm-labourers of this country, who had made the government bow down with their agitation of more than 380 days and sacrificed 700 farmers," he said.

"The government bowed down only because their defeat was clearly visible in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. After the elections in five states, they will bring back this law from the back door," he said.

"That's why we said yesterday that in the defeat of the BJP, there is victory for labourers and farmers. Defeat the BJP in these five states that they cannot dare to bring such black laws again," Surjewala said.

The Congress had attacked Tomar over his remarks at an event on Friday in which, while talking about the agri laws, he said the government took a "step back" and "will move forward again".

The Farm Laws Repeal Act repealed the three farm laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year with an objective to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, especially marketing of farm produce.

These three farm laws were -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. PTI ASK ANB ANB

