Green Strategic Partnership To Be Discussed With Denmark PM During His Visit, Informs MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's visit to India would be an opportunity to review the green strategic partnership between both countries. Notably, the statement from MEA came as the Danish Prime Minister scheduled to visit India from October 9-11. Bagchi said that the Danish PM scheduled to visit New Delhi last year, however, the covid pandemic restrictions would not lead her to plan a visit to New Delhi.

"This is a very important visit. This is the visit that's happening actually by the first head of state or head of government level visit which is happening since unfortunately, it did not happen earlier as the COVID restrictions kicked in last March," Bagchi said during the weekly media briefing.

"We're looking forward to this. This is a very special occasion. This visit will allow reviewing the green strategic partnership and look at what further we can do on that is something very important." While explaining the agenda of her visit, Bagchi said that the two countries would discuss areas like renewable energy, clean technologies, agriculture, science and technology, digitisation, smart cities, water and waste management. Further, the MEA spokesperson highlighted the trade and investment between the two countries. He noted that more than 200 Danish countries are working in India as well as 60 Indian companies have invested in Denmark.

India to raise issue of Kim Davy during Danish PM's visit

Further, Bagchi said that New Delhi would raise the issue of the extradition of Kim Davy. It is worth mentioning that Kim Davy is a key conspirator of the 1995 arms drop in the Purulia district of West Bengal where a large consignment of illegal arms of AK47 rifles and a million rounds of ammunition was dropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft. It is considered "one of the biggest security breaches in Indian history". "As regards the Kim davy issue, We are focused on that, it has been on the agenda, we have raised it in the past and we remain engaged with Denmark on this issue and now discussions are ongoing on this issue," MEA spokesperson said on Thursday. Notably, New Delhi raised the Kim Davy issue during the virtual dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen last year.

