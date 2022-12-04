Last Updated:

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout 65% At 5 PM; Polling Ends, EVMs Sealed

The polling for the 2nd phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat commenced at 8 am today. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats. In the 1st phase, voting was held for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat regions. In the 2nd phase, voting will be held in the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions.

Sudeshna Singh
Gujarat election

Image: PTI/ANI

18:46 IST, December 5th 2022
'It doesn't get established that it was a roadshow': Addl Chief electoral officer on Congress' complaint

"Congress party complained about the PM walking to the booth, and we asked for an immediate report from the election officer in Ahmedabad. As per the report it doesn't get established that it was a roadshow & the crowd was there on its own," said Addl Chief electoral officer. 

 

18:21 IST, December 5th 2022
Three villages boycott 2nd phase of Gujarat Assembly polls over unresolved water shortage issue

At least 5,200 voters from three villages in the Mehsana district of Gujarat on Monday boycotted the second and final phase of voting alleging the state government has failed to resolve their long-pending issues including water shortage.

(With PTI Inputs)

17:38 IST, December 5th 2022
Voting ends in Gujarat; EVMs sealed

EVMs and VVPATs are being sealed and secured as voting ends in the Gujarat Assembly elections; counting of votes on December 8. 

17:05 IST, December 5th 2022
65% Voter Turnout Per Cent till 5 pm in 2nd Phase of Gujarat elections

The approximate voter turnout is 65% till 5 pm. Official figures will come out soon. Till 3 pm, it was 50.51%. 

16:20 IST, December 5th 2022
Jignesh Mevani alleges fake voting

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani claims that BJP people are indulging in fake voting by entering the booth through the back window. 

 

16:09 IST, December 5th 2022
50.51 Voter Turnout Per Cent till 3 pm in 2nd Phase of Gujarat elections

District-wise voter turnout in the second phase of Assembly Elections in Gujarat:- 

District Per cent 
Banaskantha 55.74
Patan 51.05
Mahesana 51.54
Sabarkantha 57.24
Arvalli 54.26
Gandhinagar 52.33
Ahmedabad  44.44
Anand 54.08
Kheda 54.07
Mahisagar 48.58
Panchmahal 53.85
Dahod 46.38
Vadodara 50.37
Chhota Udepur 54.39
Total in Gujarat 50.51

 

15:48 IST, December 5th 2022
Republic accesses copy of Congress' complaint to Election Commission

 

15:27 IST, December 5th 2022
Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan cast votes in Vadodara

Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with their family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara for the second phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat. 

Yusuf Pathan appealed to people to come out and vote while his brother Irfan highlighted how voting was the right and responsibility of all. 

"I came to know that till now only 60% polling has been done, so I appeal to people to come and increase it. I am hopeful that in the coming time our country can become a superpower as we have youth and potential," said Irfan while addressing the media with Yusuf. 

 

15:08 IST, December 5th 2022
Congress candidate for Panchmahal constituency attacked

Amid the second phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress candidate for the Panchmahal constituency Prabhatsinh Chauhan was attacked by unidentified people near Kalol. The car of the candidate has also been damaged.

14:51 IST, December 5th 2022
Four Gujarat villages boycott polls

The voters in four villages of Gujarat's Mehsana district said they were boycotting the elections as no development had taken place in their areas.

14:11 IST, December 5th 2022
Differently-abled voter casts vote

A differently-abled voter casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls in Nadiad, Kheda.

 

13:54 IST, December 5th 2022
Scuffle between BJP & Congress workers

Police brought the situation under control at the Keshavpura polling station under the Anklav assembly constituency in Anand where a scuffle between BJP and Congress workers reportedly took place during polling.

13:39 IST, December 5th 2022
Voter turnout surges to 34.74%

As per the Election Commission of India, 34.74% voter turnout was recorded as of 1 pm. As far as constituencies are concerned, Tharad witnessed the highest turnout at 45.98% whereas Thakkarbapa Nagar had the lowest turnout at 25.12%.

Here is the district-wise turnout:

District

Voter turnout

Ahmedabad

30.82%

Anand

37.06%

Arvalli

37.12%

Banaskantha

37.48%

Chhotaudepur

38.18%

Dahod

34.46%

Gandhinagar

36.49%

Kheda

36.03%

Mahesana

35.35%

Mahisagar

29.72%

Panchmahal

37.09%

Patan

34.74%

Sabarkantha

39.73%

Vadodara

34.07%

 

13:32 IST, December 5th 2022
Congress to complain against PM Modi & Amit Shah

As per sources, the Congress party will complain against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

13:21 IST, December 5th 2022
Felt absence of Ahmed Patel: Congress

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil remarked, "Sonia Gandhi had said nobody can replace Ahmed Patel and we'll always feel his absence. In these polls, we felt his absence. But people saw the tactics BJP had used to defeat Ahmed Patel & they haven't forgotten. They'll vote against BJP as tribute." 

13:15 IST, December 5th 2022
Voting underway in Gujarat

Elderly voters proudly showing their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling station in Mahesana district during the 2nd phase of the Gujarat polls.

 

13:11 IST, December 5th 2022
PM Modi arrives for BJP meeting

PM Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in the national capital for a key party meeting.

 

13:06 IST, December 5th 2022
Key BJP meeting to begin today

BJP national president JP Nadda arrived at the party HQ. He will preside over the two-day national office bearers' meeting of the party that will be inaugurated by PM Modi today.

12:59 IST, December 5th 2022
Former cricketer Nayan Mongia cast vote

Former Indian cricketer Nayan Mongia who kept wickets for India in many international matches cast his vote in the Gujarat Assembly election.

 

12:46 IST, December 5th 2022
AAP's CM face casts vote

AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He told the media, "I appeal to people to step go to polling stations and vote. Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase and 52 plus seats in the second phase".

 

12:17 IST, December 5th 2022
PM Modi's mother casts vote

Despite being 99 years old, PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi personally arrived at the polling booth to cast her vote. She was accompanied by her son Pankaj Modi and his family members.

 

12:12 IST, December 5th 2022
Polling continues

Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara. She said, "Voting is our right. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise. There is no right without responsibility". 

 

12:08 IST, December 5th 2022
PM Modi's brother casts vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi exercised his franchise at the Nishan Public school, Ranip.

 

12:07 IST, December 5th 2022
Key Gujarat BJP leader casts vote

Gujarat BJP general secretary Rajni Patel cast his vote in the second phase of polling for the Gujarat election.

 

11:56 IST, December 5th 2022
Vote keeping in mind education & health: Isudan Gadhvi

On polling day, AAP's Gujarat CM face Isudan Gadhvi remarked, "The voter of Gujarat today is requested to vote as much as possible keeping in mind the rising fees of their children, good government, education, health, inflation and security!" 

11:33 IST, December 5th 2022
Voter turnout rises to 19.17%

As per the Election Commission of India, 19.17% voter turnout was recorded as of 11 am. As far as constituencies are concerned, Padra witnessed the highest turnout at 27.87% whereas Halol had the lowest turnout at 12.21%.

Here is the district-wise turnout:

District

Voter turnout

Ahmedabad

16.95%

Anand

20.38%

Arvalli

20.83%

Banaskantha

21.03%

Chhotaudepur

23.35%

Dahod

17.83%

Gandhinagar

20.39%

Kheda

19.63%

Mahesana

20.66%

Mahisagar

17.06%

Panchmahal

18.74%

Patan

18.18%

Sabarkantha

22.18%

Vadodara

18.77%

 

11:31 IST, December 5th 2022
Shaktisinh Gohil casts vote

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad.

 

11:28 IST, December 5th 2022
Amit Shah calls for record turnout

Calling for a record turnout in phase 2, Amit Shah told the media, "Today is the voting day of the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. People, since morning, have come out with enthusiasm and in large numbers to vote in support of the 2.5-decade development journey of the state. I appeal to all men and women voters, especially first-time voters to vote and take forward the decades-old reform journey of the state."

He added, "We have to maintain the tradition of developing the country led by Gujarat's development. The main pillar of the country's development is rooted in Gujarat's progress. I appeal to all the voters of Gujarat to exercise their franchise to further strengthen the development model of increasing commercial investments, 100 percent enrolment, 0 percent dropout ratio, programmes of poverty alleviation and an all-inclusive model of development, which is attracting the entire country." 

 

11:22 IST, December 5th 2022
Rahul Gandhi appeals to voters

Appealing to the voters of Gujarat, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "We will fulfill the promise given to youth, farmers, women and every citizen, we will bring change in Gujarat. There is an appeal to the people of Gujarat- vote in large numbers. Fulfill this important responsibility for the progress of the state."

 

10:56 IST, December 5th 2022
Amit Shah visits temple along with family

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited a temple along with his family after exercising their franchise.

 

