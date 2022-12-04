Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout 65% At 5 PM; Polling Ends, EVMs Sealed

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ANI
"Congress party complained about the PM walking to the booth, and we asked for an immediate report from the election officer in Ahmedabad. As per the report it doesn't get established that it was a roadshow & the crowd was there on its own," said Addl Chief electoral officer.
At least 5,200 voters from three villages in the Mehsana district of Gujarat on Monday boycotted the second and final phase of voting alleging the state government has failed to resolve their long-pending issues including water shortage.
(With PTI Inputs)
EVMs and VVPATs are being sealed and secured as voting ends in the Gujarat Assembly elections; counting of votes on December 8.
The approximate voter turnout is 65% till 5 pm. Official figures will come out soon. Till 3 pm, it was 50.51%.
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani claims that BJP people are indulging in fake voting by entering the booth through the back window.
मतक्षेत्र वड़गाम के फतेपुर गांव मैं भाजपा के लोग बूथ केंद्र पर पिछली खिड़की से घुसकर फर्जी वोटिंग कर रहे हैं। क्या इलेक्शन कमिशन इस मामले का संज्ञान लेगा?@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/OosoIPhBEi— Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 5, 2022
District-wise voter turnout in the second phase of Assembly Elections in Gujarat:-
|District
|Per cent
|Banaskantha
|55.74
|Patan
|51.05
|Mahesana
|51.54
|Sabarkantha
|57.24
|Arvalli
|54.26
|Gandhinagar
|52.33
|Ahmedabad
|44.44
|Anand
|54.08
|Kheda
|54.07
|Mahisagar
|48.58
|Panchmahal
|53.85
|Dahod
|46.38
|Vadodara
|50.37
|Chhota Udepur
|54.39
|Total in Gujarat
|50.51
Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with their family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara for the second phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat.
Yusuf Pathan appealed to people to come out and vote while his brother Irfan highlighted how voting was the right and responsibility of all.
"I came to know that till now only 60% polling has been done, so I appeal to people to come and increase it. I am hopeful that in the coming time our country can become a superpower as we have youth and potential," said Irfan while addressing the media with Yusuf.
Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with their family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
"I appeal to people to come out and vote," says former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan pic.twitter.com/jf4uhySB9P
Amid the second phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress candidate for the Panchmahal constituency Prabhatsinh Chauhan was attacked by unidentified people near Kalol. The car of the candidate has also been damaged.
The voters in four villages of Gujarat's Mehsana district said they were boycotting the elections as no development had taken place in their areas.
A differently-abled voter casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls in Nadiad, Kheda.
A differently-abled voter casts his vote for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls in Nadiad, Kheda— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
"I lost both my hands 20 years ago in an accident but that did never stop me from casting my vote. I use my feet to vote now," said Ankit Soni pic.twitter.com/mJW7IhWqRl
Police brought the situation under control at the Keshavpura polling station under the Anklav assembly constituency in Anand where a scuffle between BJP and Congress workers reportedly took place during polling.
As per the Election Commission of India, 34.74% voter turnout was recorded as of 1 pm. As far as constituencies are concerned, Tharad witnessed the highest turnout at 45.98% whereas Thakkarbapa Nagar had the lowest turnout at 25.12%.
Here is the district-wise turnout:
|
District
|
Voter turnout
|
Ahmedabad
|
30.82%
|
Anand
|
37.06%
|
Arvalli
|
37.12%
|
Banaskantha
|
37.48%
|
Chhotaudepur
|
38.18%
|
Dahod
|
34.46%
|
Gandhinagar
|
36.49%
|
Kheda
|
36.03%
|
Mahesana
|
35.35%
|
Mahisagar
|
29.72%
|
Panchmahal
|
37.09%
|
Patan
|
34.74%
|
Sabarkantha
|
39.73%
|
Vadodara
|
34.07%
As per sources, the Congress party will complain against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil remarked, "Sonia Gandhi had said nobody can replace Ahmed Patel and we'll always feel his absence. In these polls, we felt his absence. But people saw the tactics BJP had used to defeat Ahmed Patel & they haven't forgotten. They'll vote against BJP as tribute."
Elderly voters proudly showing their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling station in Mahesana district during the 2nd phase of the Gujarat polls.
Elderly voters proudly showing their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling station in Mahesana district during the 2nd phase of #GujaratElections2022. #GoVote#GujaratAssemblyPolls #GujaratElections #ECI #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nDphUTxzOA— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 5, 2022
PM Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in the national capital for a key party meeting.
BJP national president JP Nadda arrived at the party HQ. He will preside over the two-day national office bearers' meeting of the party that will be inaugurated by PM Modi today.
Former Indian cricketer Nayan Mongia who kept wickets for India in many international matches cast his vote in the Gujarat Assembly election.
AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi casts his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He told the media, "I appeal to people to step go to polling stations and vote. Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase and 52 plus seats in the second phase".
#BREAKING | Gujarat Elections 2022 - AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi speaks to media after casting his vote in Ahmedabad as final phase of voting is underway.— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022
Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/0A7JjZnkBx
Despite being 99 years old, PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi personally arrived at the polling booth to cast her vote. She was accompanied by her son Pankaj Modi and his family members.
Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara. She said, "Voting is our right. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise. There is no right without responsibility".
Gujarat | Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara.— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
She says, "Voting is our right. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise. There is no right without responsibility."#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/AYz4TuJ4Nz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi exercised his franchise at the Nishan Public school, Ranip.
Ahmedabad | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip pic.twitter.com/Efe4aMUtWY— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Gujarat BJP general secretary Rajni Patel cast his vote in the second phase of polling for the Gujarat election.
પ્રદેશ મહામંત્રી શ્રી @rajnipatel_mla મતદાન મથક પર સહપરિવાર મતદાન કર્યું.— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) December 5, 2022
આ લોકશાહીના પર્વમાં ભાગ લઈ તમારો અમૂલ્ય મત અચૂક આપો.#પ્રચંડ_જીત_તરફ_ભાજપ pic.twitter.com/TgqfEBhCWy
On polling day, AAP's Gujarat CM face Isudan Gadhvi remarked, "The voter of Gujarat today is requested to vote as much as possible keeping in mind the rising fees of their children, good government, education, health, inflation and security!"
As per the Election Commission of India, 19.17% voter turnout was recorded as of 11 am. As far as constituencies are concerned, Padra witnessed the highest turnout at 27.87% whereas Halol had the lowest turnout at 12.21%.
Here is the district-wise turnout:
|
District
|
Voter turnout
|
Ahmedabad
|
16.95%
|
Anand
|
20.38%
|
Arvalli
|
20.83%
|
Banaskantha
|
21.03%
|
Chhotaudepur
|
23.35%
|
Dahod
|
17.83%
|
Gandhinagar
|
20.39%
|
Kheda
|
19.63%
|
Mahesana
|
20.66%
|
Mahisagar
|
17.06%
|
Panchmahal
|
18.74%
|
Patan
|
18.18%
|
Sabarkantha
|
22.18%
|
Vadodara
|
18.77%
Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad.
Calling for a record turnout in phase 2, Amit Shah told the media, "Today is the voting day of the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. People, since morning, have come out with enthusiasm and in large numbers to vote in support of the 2.5-decade development journey of the state. I appeal to all men and women voters, especially first-time voters to vote and take forward the decades-old reform journey of the state."
He added, "We have to maintain the tradition of developing the country led by Gujarat's development. The main pillar of the country's development is rooted in Gujarat's progress. I appeal to all the voters of Gujarat to exercise their franchise to further strengthen the development model of increasing commercial investments, 100 percent enrolment, 0 percent dropout ratio, programmes of poverty alleviation and an all-inclusive model of development, which is attracting the entire country."
#BREAKING | Gujarat Elections 2022 - Gujarat's development is the bedrock for India's development, says BJP's Amit Shah after casting his vote in Ahmedabad's Naranpura in the final phase of Gujarat polls underway. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/v3aDeFnVCv— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022
Appealing to the voters of Gujarat, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "We will fulfill the promise given to youth, farmers, women and every citizen, we will bring change in Gujarat. There is an appeal to the people of Gujarat- vote in large numbers. Fulfill this important responsibility for the progress of the state."
युवाओं, किसानों, महिलाओं और हर नागरिक को दिया हुआ वचन हम निभाएंगे, गुजरात में परिवर्तन लाएंगे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2022
गुजरात की जनता से अपील है, भारी संख्या में मतदान करें। अपने अधिकार का वहन कर, प्रदेश की प्रगति और उन्नति के लिए यह महत्वपूर्ण ज़िम्मेदारी निभाएं।#કોંગ્રેસ_આવે_છે
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited a temple along with his family after exercising their franchise.