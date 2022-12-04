Gujarat Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout 65% At 5 PM; Polling Ends, EVMs Sealed

Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with their family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara for the second phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Yusuf Pathan appealed to people to come out and vote while his brother Irfan highlighted how voting was the right and responsibility of all.

"I came to know that till now only 60% polling has been done, so I appeal to people to come and increase it. I am hopeful that in the coming time our country can become a superpower as we have youth and potential," said Irfan while addressing the media with Yusuf.