Gujarat BJP President Refutes Any Decision Taken To Ban non-veg Food Stalls Along Roads

Amid row over stalls selling non-vegetarian food along public roads in Gujarat, state BJP President CR Paatil asserted that 'no one has taken such a decision' and 'there is no legal ban on them'. Addressing media at the BJP state headquarters, CR Paatil further stated that the minister who had said that there are encroachments because of such non-vegetarian food stalls has been informed that there is no plan to stop such carts.

When asked about the row over stalls selling non-vegetarian food, Paatil clarified, "No one has taken such a decision. There is one minister who had said that there is encroachment because of such (carts and roadside stalls) or people standing on footpath, should be removed. But, he (the minister) as well as all the (city) mayors have been told that there is no plan to stop such (carts and stalls). The Chief Minister has also made this clear in his speech yesterday in Anand."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday had said that stalls are not allowed to sell food near public roads to avoid traffic blockage. He added that the decision is taken irrespective of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food stalls as people are free to eat of their choice. Paatil further stated that all the ministers have been told to stay away from making such types of comments.

“There are two types of people in the country; those who eat veg and those who eat non-veg. And it is their right and nobody can stop them. If they (food stall or lorry owners) don’t maintain hygienic condition then they can face appropriate action. But BJP will never think of stopping them or of their removal. They are poor people whose lives depend on this. We try to help them no matter whoever it is, selling whatever. There is no legal ban on them and BJP will never try to stop them,”Paatil added.

Sale of non-vegetarian food banned in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman had started a campaign against non-vegetarian stalls being run without a license in front of or near religious places. AMC Revenue Committee Chairman Jainik Vakil on November 13, wrote to the Municipal Commissioner and the Standing Committee to not allow stalls to sell non-vegetarian food on roads.

In his letter, Jainik wrote that considering the identity of Gujarat and Ahmedabad's cultural tradition, it was important to ban carts selling non-vegetarian food on the city's public roads, educational and religious places. He cited that ban must be implemented as people are not able to move freely on roads, due to blockage caused by people who approach the stalls that sell chicken, mutton, and fish in public places.

Further stating that residents' religious sentiments are hurt, the committee chairman said, "It has become important in order to maintain cleanliness, Jeev Daya, and adherence to our culture."

The state's President of the National Association of Street Vendors had stated that the street vendors selling non-vegetarian foods are being asked to shift their stalls away from main roads. Responding to the allegations, the corporation informed that the decision was made as the stalls may obstruct traffic flow.

