Gujarat BJP President Says Will Fight 2022 Assembly Elections With Vijay Rupani As CM Face

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil stated that the party would fight polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel. The statement comes amid speculation over the change of leadership in Gujarat.

"Both Nitinbhai and Vijaybhai are working with full force for the development of Gujarat, and the upcoming election will also be contested under their leadership," Paatil said, reported PTI.

2022 Gujarat Assembly polls: No early assembly polls, says CM

Last week, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani ruled out the possibility of holding early elections, saying the BJP believes in working for full five years. The state Assembly polls are due in December next year.

"I do not think that the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held early. They will be held on time. We are people who work constantly. The BJP never launches any scheme to win polls. The BJP is among the people for the entire five years so there is no question of early elections," he had told reporters.

His remarks were in response to speculation that Gujarat polls will be advanced so that it can be held along with Uttar Pradesh elections.

2022 Gujarat Assembly polls: TMC, AAP and AIMIM to contest

The upcoming elections in Gujarat will witness the participation of new entrants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Gujarat AITC convener Jitendra Khadayta had said the Trinamool will contest as many seats as possible in the 2022 polls. He also confirmed that TMC will not have any tie-up with any other party.

AIMIM and AAP, who won some seats in the recent civic body election in Gujarat are also making trying to strengthen their base in the state ahead of the assembly election next year.