'Gujarat CM's Resignation Due To Infighting In BJP, Vijay Rupani Made Scapegoat': TMC MP

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday submitted his resignation to the state's Governor, Acharya Devvrat. Notably, his resignation comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled to be held in December 2022.

Reacting to it, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy alleged that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was "made a scapegoat", reported news agency PTI. Roy asserted that Rupani stepped down as chief minister due to infighting in the Gujarat BJP unit.

'Resignation due to intense squabble': TMC MP

Roy told reporters that there was misgovernance in Gujarat under the BJP-ruled government. He, however, said that this was not the reason why Rupani tendered his resignation. Roy alleged that Rupani was made a "scapegoat and his resignation was due to the intense squabble in the Gujarat unit of the saffron party".

The TMC leader also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not quitting the post despite the failure of the BJP government. Speaking to reporters, Roy said, "We wonder why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not quitting despite the all-round failure of BJP to rule the country? (sic)"

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat CM

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday and said that he is ready to take new responsibilities in the party. Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat, the BJP leader confirmed that he has resigned from the top post. Rupani said, "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I got in the development journey of Gujarat."

Rupani, who has completed five years in the post, headed to the Raj Bhavan shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad. The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections that are going to be held in the state in December 2022. It is worth noting that Vijay Rupani became the fourth BJP leader to resign from the top post following BS Yediyurappa's resignation in Karnataka and the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI/PTI)