Gujarat: Crucial BJP Meet After CM Swearing-in Function; Cabinet Announcement By Tomorrow

Gujarat's new Council of Ministers to be led by Bhupendra Patel will be announced later in the day or by Tuesday at the latest, sources told Republic TV. He will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at 2.20 pm on Monday. Thereafter, top BJP leaders such as Patel, BJP state president CR Paatil and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav will participate in a crucial meeting to finalise the Cabinet, sources added.

With only the Chief Minister taking oath today, speculation was rife that Nitin Patel might not be retained as the Deputy CM. On his part, the outgoing Deputy CM asserted that he is willing to take up any responsibility given to him by the saffron party. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar are likely to attend Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony.

New Chief Minister in Gujarat

In an unforeseen development on September 11, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. Addressing a press briefing, Rupani remarked, "I thank BJP for giving me important responsibility as Chief Minister. I kept getting the guidance of PM Modi Ji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I got in the development journey of Gujarat".

While BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav were already present in the state, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were rushed as observers. Though rumours suggested that Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were the top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12. Belonging to the dominant Patidar caste, Patel is a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes.

He is perceived to be a close aide of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel who won from this seat earlier. An engineer, Bhupendra Patel has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Having faced a backlash over the Patidar agitation, Patel's appointment is seen as BJP's attempt to bolster their chances for re-election in the 2022 Assembly election.