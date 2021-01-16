'Gujarat Govt Studying Anti-conversion Laws Of MP & UP': Dy CM Patel On Love Jihad Law

The Gujarat government is examining the 'Love Jihad' law enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to curb "forced religious conversions by marriage," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday.

BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have brought the Freedom Of Religion law to stop forceful conversions through marriage or by any other fraudulent means. The laws provide for long prison terms and hefty fines for violators.

"Some people indulge in trapping or alluring or cheating Hindu girls to marry them. But we have seen that most of the time, such girls regret taking this step as they and their families are never happy in such situations. This also creates division in the society," Patel said in reply to a question.

READ | Allahabad HC Grants Protection To Interfaith Couple Amid Anti-Love Jihad Thrust In UP

The Deputy CM further said that the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments have formed laws to stop forceful conversion to avoid tension between different communities. He said the Gujarat government has also received such representations from different organizations and people.

"We are studying the effectiveness, long-term effects, and legal standing of the laws made by UP and MP. The Gujarat government will take a decision at an appropriate time regarding bringing such a law," he said.

READ | MP Cabinet Approves Freedom Of Religion Bill 2020; Min 2-10 Years Jail Term For Violators

UP's 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion' legislation

The Uttar Pradesh government passed the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Law 2020' on November 28, making forceful religious conversion through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs.15,000 penalty. Moreover, if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years and the penalty up to Rs.25,000. The law also punishes mass conversions with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 on the organizations conducting it.

READ | Act Against 'forced Conversion' Comes Into Force In HP Over A Year After Being Passed By Assembly

MP's Freedom of Religion law

'MP Freedom to Religion Law, 2020' prohibits religious conversion by financial 'allurement', fraudulent, and forceful means. Forceful conversions will attract a minimum penalty of Rs 25,000 and imprisonment of 1-5 years. Moreover, forced conversion of a minor woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000.

READ | UP Woman Goes Missing, Cops Lodge Case Against Man Under Anti-conversion Law