Gupkar Leaders Meet Kargil Alliance; Omar Abdullah Says 'All Want Pre-Aug 5 Status Quo'

Demanding return to status quo prior to August 5 in Jammu-Kashmir, a delegation of People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - led by Omar Abdullah met with Kargil Democratic Alliance on Friday at Kargil. Speaking with the press after the meeting, Abdullah said that their fight was political to restore peace to the valley. Abdullah also said the Kargil delegates too wished to restore the pre-August 5 status quo, inviting them to Srinagar to meet the PAGD the next time.

Omar Abdullah: 'Pre-Aug 5 status quo demand'

A delegation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil this afternoon. All of us united that the pre August 5th, 2019 position must be restored pic.twitter.com/wn60AnfzzB — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 30, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, three youth BJP leaders lost their lives after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle which was passing through the Yaripora area in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. As per the BJP Kashmir Unit, the three BJP workers, Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hanan were travelling in a car on Thursday evening. The vehicle was fired upon by terrorists. While Fida Hussain Yatoo lost his life on the spot, the other two leaders were rushed to the Qazigund Hospital where they succumbed.

Gupkar declaration

After the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after 14 months of detention, mainstream Kashmiri politicians who had signed the Gupkar Declaration on August 4, 2019, met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence on October 15. Signing the new Gupkar declaration, NC president Farooq Abdullah affirmed that the Centre must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Flanked by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and his son Omar, Abdullah announced the alliance's name has been changed to 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'.

On August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While full-speed 4G mobile internet is yet to be restored to the Valley, the Centre has changed the domicile law of J&K, allowed free buying of land in Jammu-Kashmir. Most mainstream J&K parties like - NC, PDP, JKPC, JKPM, Apni Party have rejected both the domicile laws and land laws.

