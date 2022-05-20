Gyanvapi Row: 'BJP, RSS Indulging In Divisive Politics' Says Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and claimed that it is a deliberate attempt to save itself from price rise, unemployment and the falling graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Deliberate attempt being made by the Modi government to save itself from price rise, unemployment and falling graph of PM Modi. Why they don't talk about current problems," Singh asked. He also accused BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being indulged in divisive politics.

In the Gyanvapi row, the Supreme Court on Friday passed some crucial directions. The first direction is to transfer the case to the district judge, Varanasi. The second direction is to decide the Muslim side's petition under Order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC (maintainability) on a priority basis.

The third order by the apex court is that the May 17 interim order directing the protection of the 'Shivling' area and allow Muslims to offer namaz will continue until the Order 7 Rule 11 application is studied and for eight weeks thereafter. The court also ordered District Magistrate to make appropriate arrangements for Wazu at the Mosque.

Digvijaya Singh on fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

On CBI's fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Congress leader said that the RJD leader is being targeted. "Lalu ji is being harassed. I know it is a fake case. He had himself handed over the fodder scam case to CBI. He is being targeted," Singh said.

The CBI registered a fresh FIR (First Information Report) against ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad and his family members for allegedly over one lakh square feet of land in Patra in return for group D jobs in Railways during 2004-09 when he was the Union Railway Minister in the UPA government.

The CBI has named Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav and 12 people who were given jobs in Railway zones of Jabalpur, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hajipur, the officials said.

(With ANI inputs)