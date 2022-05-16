In a first reaction from the Uttar Pradesh government after the Gyanvapi mosque survey concluded on its third day with the Hindu side claiming conclusive evidence of idols being found on the premises of the mosque, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed happiness at the development.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the UP Deputy Chief Minister called it "good news".

"I am very happy with this. Nothing can be bigger than this. The government will follow the order of the court and we will also follow the report of the Survey Commission," he said. Further confirming the discovery of a "Shivling" inside the mosque, he said that it is also mentioned in the survey report, and "as a Shiva devotee we know what is inside."

Additionally, tweeting in Hindi, KP Maurya said, "No matter how much one tries to hide the truth, One day it will come out." In another tweet, he referred to the finding of a "Shivling" inside the mosque and said that it has given a big message on the day of Buddha Purnima. "The appearance of Baba Mahadev in Gyanvapi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima has given a mythological message to the country's eternal Hindu tradition", he tweeted.

बुद्ध पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर ज्ञानवापी में बाबा महादेव के प्रकटीकरण ने देश की सनातन हिंदू परंपरा को एक पौराणिक संदेश दिया है। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) May 16, 2022

Varanasi court asks to seal area where 'Shivling' has been found

In the meantime, the Hindu side's petitioner in the matter Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee has found a 'Shivling' inside the complex and the Varanasi Court has asked to seal the area where the evidence has been found. Apart from that, the court has asked the district magistrate of Varanasi to bar people from going to the place.

On the other hand, Abhay Nath Yadav, appearing for the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, dismissed Sohan Lal Arya's claims. He further stated that the Muslims in the regions cooperated during the survey adding that more comments will be made after the court's report on the survey findings.

(Image: PTI)