"Handle Delhi": Congress Scoffs At Kejriwal's Free Electricity Pitch In Poll-bound States

Scoffing at AAP's multiple 'free electricity' pitches across poll-bound states, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday, claimed the Delhi CM held a 'mastery in deceit'. Pointing out that Delhi was facing water scarcity, Shergill advised Kejriwal to concentrate on Delhi and not 'sell stories in other states'. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are set to go to polls in 2022.

Congress scoffs at Kejriwal's free electricity pitch

Kejriwal is hopping around in Punjab & Uttrakhand announcing free electricity while announcements r being made in Delhi informing residents about water scarcity! Apni Rajdhani sambhal nahi rahi aur dusre States mein Kahaniyaa bech rahe hai Kejriwal Ji-AAP holds mastery in deceit — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 11, 2021

Kejriwal chalks up 4-pt power promise

On Sunday, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal made 4 'power' promises in Dehradun, if voted to power. Promising to deliver 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity, the Delhi CM propagated his Delhi model. Comparing Uttarakhand to Delhi, he claimed that even though Delhi buys power from other states, electricity in Delhi is free. "Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity?," asked Kejriwal.

AAP's 'free electricity' promises

Previously in June, Kejriwal promised free power to consumers in Punjab if voted to power. "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab," said Kejriwal in Chandigarh. A similar demand for free power has also been raised by Congress rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, suggesting radical ideas like passing a law capping power purchase costs to those on the National Power Exchange at any time, with a retrospective effect.

Similarly, AAP has promised 'free power' in Gujarat too if voted to power. In Surat, Kejriwal said, "People are scared today. Education and Healthcare are in shambles. If electricity can be free in Delhi, why can't it be in Gujarat? Now it will be." AAP has also promised free power in Goa, where it eyes to make inroads. Both BJP and Congress have slammed Kejriwal's promises, calling it non-feasible. AAP has announced it will contest in Gujarat, UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa in the upcoming polls. While it is eyeing to ally with SP in UP, it will contest solo in all other states.