Hanskhali Rape Case: Rupa Ganguly Appeals To West Bengal Citizens; 'Wake Up Everyone'

In the aftermath of an alarming rise of cases of assault on women in West Bengal (WB), actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Rupa Ganguly gave a clarion call to the citizens of the state to wake up and raise their voice against the atrocities on women. She also came down heavily upon the state Government for not being able to protect the dignity of women, while referring to the Hanskhali murder rape case, alleging such cases have become normal in the state.

Showing great resentment with the growing cases of violence against women in the state, Rupa Ganguly said, "Just think of your child's face for 30 seconds by closing your eyes. If this is happening to your child, how many days will you not be able to sleep? What is happening with the rest of the people? How can West Bengal remain quiet? I am telling all of you that wake up everyone, how can this go on," she added.

Calcutta HC's lack of confidence in the State Government

In yet another incident of Calcutta HC not trusting the state police, the Hanskhali case was also transferred to the CBI by the HC. This came as a major blow to the image of the state Government as, in the past 7-8 months, this is the 9th case to have been handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta HC. "At present, West Bengal High Court is coming to the rescue of the people by taking suo moto cognizance of incidents of violence. This is not the only case, every single day such an incident is taking place in the state," Ganguly told ANI.

Recounting the days, when she played the role of Draupadi in the Mahabharata serial, citing the Chirharan episode, she empathised with the suffering of the women during events of assaults. Moreover, she also lashed out at CM Mamata for doubting the character of the minor girl, questioning whether she already had an affair with the accused.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered in the case.

IMAGE : ANI / REPRESENTATIVE