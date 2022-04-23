Hanuman Chalisa Row: Kishori Pednekar Joins Protest, Avers MP Rana 'can't Incite Violence'

A lot of drama unfolded in front of Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following the incident, Shiv Sena members staged a massive protest in front of Navneet Rana’s house on Saturday.

#LIVE | Maharashtra | We are waiting, we'll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We're waiting to teach them a lesson: Former Mumbai Mayor & Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar outside 'Matoshree' in Mumbaihttps://t.co/M1q1RHtpsZ pic.twitter.com/QF488UuMo4 — Republic (@republic) April 23, 2022

Speaking on the incident, the Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar said, “No one can incite violence by provoking Shiv Sainiks. We will offer Maha Prasad to the Rana couple if they come down.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar added, “They are provoking Shiv Sainiks by chanting ‘Matoshree’. Both Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana make the Babli and Bunty Jodi. They have come to Mumbai from Amravati with a script. Navneet Rana is unnecessarily creating drama and we are waiting here to teach them a lesson.”

A protesting Shiv Sena worker outside Navneet Rana’s house said, “We will not allow Navneet Rana to enter Chief Minister’s Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. We will protest until she leaves for Amravati. She challenged us to leave for ‘Matoshree’ at 9 am but till now we couldn’t see anyone stepping out from the residence.”

Uncalled guests are delaying their arrival: Deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Member of Rajya Sabha and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "We are here to welcome Navneet Rana and everyone here has joined to welcome the Rana’s who came from Amravati to recite Hanuman Chalisa at ‘Matoshree’ on Saturday. However, she isn’t ready to step out from her residence. Shiv Sainiks will be seated here until she steps out. If uncalled guests are delaying their arrival, we have to wait for them to step out from their residence.”

Threatening the Amaravati Lok Sabha MP and her husband against reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, Shiv Sena workers have gathered at various locations in Mumbai, including Matoshree. The party workers had warned about teaching the couple a lesson if they turned up at the spot.

To minimise congestion outside 'Matoshree,' police have strengthened security and installed barricades on the road leading to the Thackeray residence. Police were also deployed outside the couple's apartment after Shiv Sena activists staged rallies and dared the couple to step out of their home.