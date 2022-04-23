Last Updated:

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Kishori Pednekar Joins Protest, Avers MP Rana 'can't Incite Violence'

Kishori Pednekar and Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the protest by Shiv Sainiks in front of Navneet Rana's residence over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Kishori Pednekar

Image: Republic


A lot of drama unfolded in front of Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following the incident, Shiv Sena members staged a massive protest in front of Navneet Rana’s house on Saturday.

Speaking on the incident, the Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar said, “No one can incite violence by provoking Shiv Sainiks. We will offer Maha Prasad to the Rana couple if they come down.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar added, “They are provoking Shiv Sainiks by chanting ‘Matoshree’. Both Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana make the Babli and Bunty Jodi. They have come to Mumbai from Amravati with a script. Navneet Rana is unnecessarily creating drama and we are waiting here to teach them a lesson.”

READ | Independent MP Navneet Rana writes to Lok Sabha Speaker; wants Parliament blockade to end

A protesting Shiv Sena worker outside Navneet Rana’s house said, “We will not allow Navneet Rana to enter Chief Minister’s Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. We will protest until she leaves for Amravati. She challenged us to leave for ‘Matoshree’ at 9 am but till now we couldn’t see anyone stepping out from the residence.”

READ | Maha LoP Darekar blames Shiv Sena for attack on 'Pol Khol' vehicle; 'We will agitate'

Uncalled guests are delaying their arrival: Deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Member of Rajya Sabha and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "We are here to welcome Navneet Rana and everyone here has joined to welcome the Rana’s who came from Amravati to recite Hanuman Chalisa at ‘Matoshree’ on Saturday. However, she isn’t ready to step out from her residence. Shiv Sainiks will be seated here until she steps out. If uncalled guests are delaying their arrival, we have to wait for them to step out from their residence.”

READ | Owaisi slams Shiv Sena's 'Hindu Owaisi' jibe: 'Take the name your father kept, why mine?'

Threatening the Amaravati Lok Sabha MP and her husband against reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, Shiv Sena workers have gathered at various locations in Mumbai, including Matoshree. The party workers had warned about teaching the couple a lesson if they turned up at the spot.

READ | 'Shiv Sena struggled for Ayodhya for 50 yrs,' says Sanjay Raut previewing Aaditya's visit

To minimise congestion outside 'Matoshree,' police have strengthened security and installed barricades on the road leading to the Thackeray residence. Police were also deployed outside the couple's apartment after Shiv Sena activists staged rallies and dared the couple to step out of their home.

READ | Shiv Sena resorts to sarcasm after Scindia's son named GDCA Vice President; 'Not dynast'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND