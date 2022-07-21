Har Ghar Tiranga: Altaf Bukhari Slams NC & PDP Over Their Reservations; 'why Hesitate?'

Amid the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Apni Party (AP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday lashed out at Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and said that they are saving their skin.

Addressing a huge gathering of party workers in Baramulla, Bukhari said, "Why to hesitate. It's time to set the national flag on every household in Kashmir. When elections used to come they (PDP and NC) used to place two flags (Indian flag and J&K flag) on cars."

He added that both NC and PDP are now old and are saving their assets and skin. "We are proud that the 75th year of Independence is being celebrated. It will be celebrated in the same way in Jammu and Kashmir as in India."

Mufti had earlier expressed reservation over the hoisting of Tiranga in every house in Jammu and Kashmir under the "Har Ghar Janda" campaign and said, "They are forcing into our houses to hoist the tricolour".

NC chief Farooq Abdullah had also allegedly insulted the national flag earlier this month. When a journalist had asked the NC leader about his views on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Abdullah in a derogatory tone replied, "Keep that (Tricolour) at your home."

To commemorate the country's 75th Independence Day, the Tricolour will be hoisted atop over 20 crore houses across the county under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Tricolour thrives in heart of every J&K resident: BJP leader Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina recently said that the Tricolour flies and thrives in the heart of everyone in the Union Territory. He also called the national flag a symbol of our identity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the BJP-led NDA government to celebrate 75 glorious years of a progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture and great achievements.

To mark the occasion, people across the country are unfurling the national flag, he said, adding, "Similarly, all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir will also unfurl the Tricolour at their homes. However, this pious exercise is making former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti restless."