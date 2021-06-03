Hardeep Puri Taunts CM Mamata Banerjee Over PM Modi's Cylcone Yaas Visit

Hardeep Puri who is the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, on June 3, took a jibe at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government by citing an officer. Apparently, the officer who was expected to prepare a presentation on destruction and damages incurred by Cyclone Yaas, failed to do so.

The information shared by the Union Minister pertains to PM Modi's visit to West Bengal to review the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas which occurred at the end of May. He brought to light an officer who was supposed to make a presentation to outline the effects of Cyclone Yaas but left without one. He questioned if that was not indiscipline and abdication of one's duty.

Taking a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee, Hardeep Puri sarcastically remarked, "when action is taken 'vidvaans' (scholar) will say it affects the morale of officers. Cabinet Minister took to Twitter to establish the same.

PM visits Kolkata to review Yaas devastation.

Officer who is supposed to make the presentation leaves with CM without making the presentation.

Is this not indiscipline & abdication of duty?



When action is taken ‘vidvaans’ say it will affect the morale of officers.



God help us! — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 3, 2021

Negligence in vaccine administration

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lashed out at Congress leaders opposing the construction of the Central Vista Project implied how some of its leader sing paeans for foreign infrastructure but crib when it's carried out by BJP.

Another observation of Puri about Congress leaders who, on one hand, are going bonkers over the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment plans, on the other, the Congress-ruled state government has announced: "Bhumi Pujan" of more than one projects. He called out on them and deemed the approach hypocritic.

Interestingly, he pinpoints Congress-led Ashok Gehlot's government negligence in letting 11.5 lakh vaccines in the bin and misrepresenting the scenario by claiming to have achieved a milestone. He took to Twitter to establish the same.