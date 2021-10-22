Harish Chaudhary Express Gratitude To Congress On Appointment As Punjab In-charge

Newly inducted AICC in charge of Punjab State, Harish Chaudhary, shortly after taking over predecessor Harish Rawat, expressed gratitude and said that he will take the party forward in the state.

"I'm grateful that confidence has been expressed in me by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. With party workers' help, I'll take party's ideology to grassroot level. I'll take everyone together to take forward Punjab on basis of 'Punjabiyat'," said the newly appointed Congress' Punjab in-charge.

Harish Rawat Expresses Gratitude To Congress

As infighting in the Punjab Congress unit continue to persist, the state in-charge Harish Rawat was replaced by Harish Chaudhary on Friday by the Congress high command. While speaking on his resignation, Rawat thanked Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire party for accepting his request in relieving him of the responsibility revolving around Punjab. Rawat, while thanking the Congress heads for the change in posts, went on to proffer his gratitude to his colleagues in the Punjab Congress unit who were involved with him during his tenure.

Rawat, while issuing the statement on his resignation, expressed faith in Punjab Congress unit which was now being under Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Adding to that he also hoped that the Punjab Congress take interest in the Uttarakhand elections and reciprocate a similar type of action. While speaking on his successor Harish Chaudhary on being appointed as the in-charge of the Punjab Congress, Rawat attested that he was 'satisfied' by the decision. Rawat added under the able guidance of Harish Chaudhary, the Punjab Congress would seek to pursue developments and growth in a systemised manner.

Both Punjab and Uttarakhand are set to go on to the polls early in 2022, which was right around the corner. Reportedly, Harish Rawat on a previous note had urged the party high command to relieve him from his duties in Punjab so that he could devote his full attention to the Uttarakhand polls. Additionally, on Wednesday, Harish Rawat had highlighted the need for undivided attention both on Punjab and Uttarakhand at a time when assembly polls were approaching adding that this was a request from him and he would continue to follow the party's directive.