Coming down heavily on Captain Amarinder Singh for seeking to tie up with BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed that they were in cahoots with each other for the last 5 years. Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday, she asserted that Singh always followed BJP's line during his tenure as the CM. To buttress her point, Badal highlighted that PM Modi had not spoken against the former Punjab CM, unlike other opposition leaders. Moreover, he alleged that BJP had helped the Congress leader in the 2017 Assembly polls by transferring its votes to him.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal remarked, "I am glad that the cat is out of the bag. I have been saying this Captain Sahab has been following BJP's line for 5 years. Even at the laying of the Kartarpur corridor foundation stone, he toed the BJP's line and talked about terrorism, etc. Please show me a single recording of the PM saying even one word against him when he attacked other Congress leaders and Mamata Banerjee. Captain Sahab is an independent soldier. The people of Punjab should remember the way in which he colluded with BJP to pass the black (farm) laws."

Amarinder Singh to form a new party

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

On Tuesday, Singh declared that he will launch his own political party soon to serve the interests of Punjab and hinted that it would have a seat-sharing pact with the saffron party provided the anti-farm laws protest is resolved. He also displayed a willingness to forge an alliance with the breakaway factions of the SAD such as the Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions. The senior Congress leader affirmed, ‘I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake".