Harsimrat Badal Says Congress & BJP Hand-in-glove On Book Hurling Amid Farm Laws Debate

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched a scathing attack on Congress a day after its Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa hurled the rule book at the chair during the discussion on farm laws, thus bringing the discussion to an abrupt halt. The former Union Minister targeted Congress for allowing the passage of the 127th amendment without demanding the discussion on farm laws.

Reacting to the book hurling incident, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Congress of being 'hand in glove with BJP'. To prove her point, she highlighted the ruckus created by Congress and other members of Opposition when they got the chance to discuss the farm laws in the Rajya Sabha.

Cong proved it's hand in glove with BJP after all. It first didn’t raise farmers' voice in Parliament. It sided with govt to pass 127th amendment without demanding discussion on #FarmLaws.Even when it got chance to discuss them in RajyaSabha it chose to instead disrupt the House. pic.twitter.com/09xRbaUYrm — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 11, 2021

The Akali Dal, an erstwhile ally of BJP, is now at loggerhead with them over the farm laws while it also continues to lock horns with the Congress in Punjab which is to go to polls early next year.

Deplorable act of Congress MP in Rajya Sabha

While the discussion on farm laws had merely begun on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha, the entire Opposition took the lead of AAP MP Sanjay Singh began to create ruckus and shouting slogans. Escalating the disruption further, Congress MP Pratap Singh claimed atop the reporter's table and threw a rule book at the chair. The entire incident has been caught on a video, causing outrage among the citizens.

A defiant Pratap Singh Bajwa has justified his deplorable act and said that he would do it again to teach the government a lesson if the need arises. Bajwa said, "We have no other alternative left if you are not ready to listen to us. If the government would have given time to everyone to put forth their views as per the parliamentary system, this wouldn't have happened. We will repeat it if we don't get a chance (to speak)."

It is pertinent to note that the Opposition including the Congress had been demanding a discussion on farm laws since the beginning of the Monsoon Session. The Opposition has been disrupting the Parliament over several issues such as the alleged Pegasus snoop gate and farm laws, however, while the farm laws were scheduled for discussion today, the Opposition MPs again disrupted the Parliament.

RS Chairman Venkaiah Nadu in tears

Addressing the issue in Rajya Sabha, Chairman & Vice President Venkaiah Naidu broke down while expressing his anguish at the shameful mockery of democracy. He stated that instead of creating a ruckus, the Rajya Sabha members could have discussed the matter and place their views. The RS Chairman also said that the opposition could have instead protested and voted against it. He reiterated that yesterday was a 'golden opportunity' for members to go on record and place their views regarding several issues like the three farm laws, which is one of the reasons why the opposition is protesting against the Centre. However, as he was speaking on Wednesday, the opposition yet again created a ruckus and the House was adjourned again.

(Image Credit: PTI/RebulicWorld)