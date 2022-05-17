Haryana CM Khattar Slams DJB Over Yamuna Water Supply Claim; 'Unfortunate That AAP Lies'

Hours after Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Haryana Government is not releasing enough water from Yamuna, which is required for the national capital, Haryana Chief Manohar Lal Khattar has now hit back at the DJB, stating that 1,050 cusecs of water is being given to the national capital as per Supreme Court order.

While addressing the media, the Haryana CM said, "We're providing full water to Delhi. It's unfortunate that they (AAP) lie and politicise this issue. As per SC order, 1050 cusecs of water is being given & Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water."

Earlier in the day, the DJB VC said, "120 cusecs of water should come from Haryana into Yamuna, which isn't coming, this is a total of 65 mgd (million gallons/day). 1 mgd of water is enough for 20,000 people, 13 lakh population of Delhi is being affected due to Haryana not releasing water in Yamuna."

"Today we recorded 5.5 feet decline in the level of the Yamuna river, which is a huge dip. The production of three big water treatment plants in Delhi has reduced by 40% and due to this, supply is affected in the areas of North Delhi, NE Delhi, Central Delhi and NDMC. Yamuna river starts to dry up in the national capital. The biggest portion of water supply provided to the people of Delhi is from the Yamuna river. The water availability in the Yamuna depends on the amount of water released by Haryana," the DJB VC added.

'Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi': DJB

On May 16, the DJB said that water production had been affected at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and requested the residents, suffering from a scorching summer, to store an adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It added that water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.

"Due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works 669.40 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla," it said.

Image: ANI, PTI