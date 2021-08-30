Haryana CM Khattar Slams Punjab CM; Accuses Him & Congress Of Inciting Farmer Agitation

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his comment demanding Khattar’s resignation over the recent Karnal violence row. Attacking Amarinder Singh, Khatar swiftly responded that Punjab CM is no one to ask him to resign as he and the Congress party are the ones who are inciting farmers and further encouraging miscreants to create a ruckus.

Furthering his attack on the CM, Khattar said he should take responsibility for the incident and should be the one leaving his post, as he alleged him for misleading and inciting the farmers. As per an ANI report, he said “Who is he (Capt Amarinder Singh) to demand my resignation? Instead, he should resign because he is behind the farmers' agitation. Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders) are from Punjab. Farmers of Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri border.”

Condemning the Congress party, Khattar added that farmers, who are protesting are not from Haryana, but Punjab. He said farmers presiding in Delhi at Singhu and Tikri borders, so it’s the Punjab Government’s responsibility to manage them. He also roped in former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh and other Congress leaders and alleged them of creating a disturbance in the state by inciting farmers. “In Punjab, he (Captain Amarinder Singh) is instigating farmers and in Haryana, (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda saheb & other Congress leaders are instigating them.”

Manohar Lal Khattar remarked after the Punjab CM condemned the recent incident of the brutal attack on protesting farmers by Haryana police. He also emphasised that citizens have a right to protest peacefully, however, the protest can’t remain blocked indefinitely, since it causes problems for common people. “No one has the right to block roads indefinitely,” he added.

Amarinder Singh condemns Karnal violence, alleges Khattar govt of using 'brute force'

CM Amarinder Singh, on Sunday, criticized his counterpart in the neighbouring state for an "attack" on peacefully demonstrating farmers, leaving many hurt in the lathi-charge, expressing outrage at the "brutality" of the Haryana Police. Capt Amarinder pointed out that this was not the first time farmers had been exposed to "brute force" by the Haryana Police and that it was clear that the BJP-led ML Khattar government was doing so in a desperate attempt to end the farmers' strike against the farm bill.

Haryana Police's crackdown on a protesting farmer

The Haryana Police had on Saturday cracked down on farmers protesting in Karnal. The incident left 10 people injured in a lathi charge at the Bastara Toll Plaza on the national highway. The farmers had been protesting against a BJP meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the upcoming panchayat polls. The Karnal police detained several people using force to disperse a crowd that was blocking the highway. The state police drew severe criticism from political parties for the action against protestors.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)