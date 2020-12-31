Haryana CM Khattar Vows To Quit Politics If MSP Is Abolished Amid Stir Against Farm Laws

Amid the protests against farm laws, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday vowed to quit politics if the Minimum Support Price is abolished in the state. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Khattar highlighted that his government had taken a lot of initiatives for farmers in the last 6 years including massive procurement of produce. On this occasion, he alleged that the farmers' stir commenced as they were instigated by opposition parties. Appreciating the series of talks held between the Centre and the farmer leaders, Khattar expressed hope that the standoff over the laws will be resolved soon.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, "We have made a sincere resolve that we will not let MSP be abolished in Haryana. If anyone tries to abolish MSP, Manohar Lal will quit politics. No one should have a doubt after such a resolve."

Partial breakthrough

The Union government invited representatives of 40 protesting farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Wednesday. Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal conveyed this in response to the unions' letter dated December 26 wherein they had expressed willingness to restart talks on Tuesday. Maintaining that the Indian government is always ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind, Agarwal reiterated its commitment to address issues with honest intent. Moreover, he stressed that a detailed discussion will be held on the farmers' concerns pertaining to the three farm laws, procurement at Minimum Support Price, the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

While the farmers' unions accepted the Centre's invite, they refused to compromise on the demand for the repeal of the agrarian laws and statutory backing for MSP. In a welcome development, the 7th round of talks witnessed a breakthrough with the Union government agreeing not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. Maintaining that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children given the chilly winter season. During the meeting, the unions rejected the Centre's offer to form a committee to examine the agrarian laws. The next round of discussions on January 4, 2021, will focus on the three farm laws and MSP.

