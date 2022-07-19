Former Haryana CM and current Leader of Opposition in the state's assembly Bhupinder Hooda, while speaking to Republic Media Network, urged the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government to take action against the assailants after Haryana DSP Surender Singh was mowed down and killed by a Dumper driver. Earlier, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia who mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon in Gurugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster, speaking on which Hooda claimed that the Sand Mafia in Haryana has gone uncontrolled.

Lauding the previous Congress regime when he was the CM, Bhupinder Hooda stated that there was no illegal mining during his time as the grand-old party had stopped all the illegal mining business. Attacking the saffron party, Hooda said that BJP is responsible for the death of the DSP and it seems there is no government in Haryana. He further added that only corrective action by the government will bring back people's faith in law and order.

LoP Bhupinder Hooda said, "Government is entirely responsible for this incident. Government should take serious note of the incident and take corrective steps. There was no such illegal mining during the Congress regime. Congress had stopped all illegal mining."

No Law in Haryana: Deepender Singh Hooda

4-time MP and senior Congress Leader Deepender Singh Hooda also attacked the BJP government claiming that there is no law and order situation in the state. He asked the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to take responsibility for the DSP's murder. He further added that a funeral procession of the law and order situation has been taken out in Haryana under the Khattar government and hence the CM should take responsibility for the situation.

Deepender Singh Hooda said, "Funeral procession of Haryana's law & order has been taken out. State Govt has completely failed & criminals are roaming around-both mining mafia & organised gangsters. Organised crime has entered Haryana. The mining mafia is showing its ugly face. Unfortunate that 5 Haryana MLAs received life threats in the past 10 days and Government is neither able to find out culprits nor provide a safe environment for MLAs.The mining mafia is showing its ugly face. CM should take up responsibility and issue a White Paper on the state's law and order."

Haryana DSP killed

Taoru DSP near Panchgaon in the Haryana district of Nuh, Surender Singh was struck by a dump truck. After learning that there is illegal mining going on nearby, he went to the location around midday and was mowed down. Sources claim that when the policeman attempted to stop the truck, which was not authorised to transport mined stones from that location, it crushed him. A search operation has been started to find the suspect by the Nuh Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police.

ADGP, Law and Order, Haryana, Sandeep Khirwar remarked, "I won't be able to share any intricate details. But all I can say right now is that we are all very saddened by the loss of a very brave officer who laid down his life in the course of duty. Haryana Police has a firm resolve that we will bring the offenders to justice very soon. So that, in whatever little measure, we can bring a sense of closure to the family. And we shall also be taking such measures so that such incidents don't happen in the future."

"He had his team of officers. I am not able to share now, we are gathering more details. As and when we get more details, we will share with you," he added.

Image: ANI, PTI