Haryana Min Anil Vij Likens Mamata Banerjee To Rakesh Tikait; Says 'tears For Sympathy'

In a controversial comparison, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, claimed that Mamata Banerjee wants to become Rakesh Tikait - the face of the ongoing farmers' protests against Centre's farm Laws. He added that Mamata allegedly wanted public sympathy by 'shedding tears'. Claiming that she was not 'seriously injured', he said that her injury 'need not be broadcast so widely'. While several BJP leaders have condemned politicisation of the attack on Bengal CM, some have alleged that Banerjee was doing a 'political stunt'.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to become Rakesh Tikait. She wants that by shedding tears, she can get public sympathies. But Mamata's work is done in Bengal. She is not that seriously injured that it needs to be broadcasted so widely," said Vij. READ | Mamata 'attacked': TMC holds EC responsible rather than police; to hold state-wide protest

With the dip in farmers' protest after the 26 January violence and Red Fort incident, Muzaffarnagar Jat leader and BKU spokesperson - Rakesh Tikait re-energised the protest as he called for farmers to head to Ghazipur, while breaking down on camera saying, " I will commit suicide, but won't vacate the protest site". His ardent plea evoked a massive response with thousands of farmers camping at Ghazipur. Tikait's call was in response to the Yogi government's order to vacate the Ghazipur protest site within 24 hours - cutting off water, electricity and internet. Tikait has now mobilised a farmers' protest in poll-bound Bengal, in a bid to counter the BJP.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

The EC has a sought a report from the Bengal secretary by Friday, as some politicians condemn the attack while some have termed it a 'political drama'. Moreover, some eyewitnesses have refuted Mamata's claims, stating that she was injured as the car door hit a poster and that 'no one pushed her'. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.