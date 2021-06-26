Haryana's Anil Vij Says Farmer Unions Gherao Call Aims At 'keeping Their Agitation Alive'

As farmer unions set out to march to the Raj Bhawans' to submit memorandum against the three farm laws, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that they (farmers) are 'disappointed' as they have been sitting at the borders of the national capital for eight months now. He added that in order to maintain their agitation, their leaders create a new agenda everyday.

Meanwhile, on June 26, Haryana farmers will march to the Governor's House in New Delhi and deliver a memorandum to commemorate the end of their seven-month agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws. According to the BKU (Chaduni), a farmer union affiliated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the memorandum to the President will be submitted through the Governor. Farmers camping near the Delhi boundaries of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur will commemorate June 26 as "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the end of their seven-month protest. Also, farmers in Haryana will send a memorandum to the state Governor in Chandigarh, according to the BKU.

The farm-law impasse

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 intends to free farmers from state Agriculture Produce Market Committee restrictions, allowing them to sell their produce wherever. Meanwhile, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Farm Services Act of 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage in farm services with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, and exporters. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act of 2020 states that the supply of cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils will only be regulated in extreme circumstances.

The Union administration and the farmers' unions are now at a stalemate in their negotiations. This is due to agricultural associations' refusal to accept the Centre's request to postpone the implementation of the mentioned legislation for a year and a half. The rift between the two sides was deepened on January 26 when a farmers' tractor demonstration became violent, injuring 510 Delhi police officers and causing considerable property damage. While the farm laws have been put on hold by the Supreme Court, a committee formed by the court on March 19 presented its findings on the bills in a sealed envelope.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI