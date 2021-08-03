'Have You Bought It?': Sena Justifies 'Adani Airport' Sign Vandalism At Mumbai's CSMIA

A day after the vandalism of the Adani signboard by Shiv Sena workers at Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has issued a response to the incident. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has refuted the charges while also lashing out at Adani Group for their signboards at the Mumbai International Airport.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Sawant said, "Airport's name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. They (Adani officials) wrote 'Adani Airport'. Have you bought it? Shivaji Maharaj is our country's pride."

"They (goons) have done the vandalism. 2-3 people don't follow laws and do vandalism," while seemingly denying the charges of vandalism by Shiv Sena workers.

Warning the industrialist over the repercussions in future, NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister contended that the name change has hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra as well as the country.

"This move is hurting the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, as well as of the country. The Airport Authority's VIP gate has also been renamed by Adani which is not tolerable. It is hurting the sentiments of people. They have to take precautions to avoid problems in the future."

Adani group denies allegations of name change

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) said, "In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that AAHL has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) branding or positioning at the terminal".

"The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large," the statement said.

Adani branding vandalism at Mumbai Airport

The Adani Group which is an Indian multinational conglomerate company had taken over the management of Mumbai international airport from the GVK group. Mumbai International Airport is the country's second-busiest airport (after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport) by both passenger and cargo traffic. With the addition of Mumbai International Airport Limited, the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd, controls 33 per cent of India's air cargo traffic, the company had said in a statement.

However, the police officials on Monday said that a group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly ransacked a signboard with 'Adani Airport' written on it near the airport in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Some of the workers later came on to the Western Express Highway located nearby due to which traffic movement on the city's arterial north-south road was disrupted for some time, the official said. He said some of those involved in the incident were detained and the process of registering a case was underway.

