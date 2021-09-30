HD Kumaraswamy Says BJP Misleading Youth In Name Of 'Hindutva'; Employment Should Be Focus

Stepping up attack against the ruling BJP government in Karnataka, the JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, currently serving as the opposition in the State, accused the saffron party of misleading the youth in the State in the name of religion. Kumaraswamy alleged that BJP is trying to manipulate the youth in the name of ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Hindu rashtra’ instead of providing them with employment opportunities.

BJP is misleading youth in name of 'Hindutva'; employment should be focus

He further added that rather than this, the government should focus on creating jobs and employment opportunities to pave the way for development. Before the next State Assembly elections scheduled for 2023, his party will mobilise the youth of the state and launch “Mission 122 seats” to move to power in the state.

He said, BJP focused on creating 2 crore jobs, but has rather created large scale unemployment.

“The BJP government at the centre had promised to provide 2 crore jobs, but has created a large crisis of unemployment. The BJP government in the state has completely neglected the decision taken by the 14-months Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by me to set up industrial clusters in nine districts,” Kumaraswamy said.

While speaking to the press, he re-iterated that he wants the youth in the state to be 100% employed and they should strengthen support to one’s family and state. “BJP’s main publicity is the creation of a Hindu Rashtra. They are emotionally misleading the youth of the country in the name of Hindutva. What the youth of the country and the state need today is employment, a strength to support one’s family and dependents,” HD Kumaraswamy added.

In a bid to eradicate unemployment from Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said that the youth can shape our future, hence they should look forward to the development, shaping their ‘development’ & their ‘dependents’ and later we can focus on Hindutva. “Let’s focus on eradicating unemployment and employing our youths…..let’s look at shaping our lives and that of our dependents, and then think about Hindutva or Hindu Rashtra. To overcome the attempts by the BJP to mislead the people, especially youths in the name of Hindutva, JD(S) will focus on mobilising youth and women power to bring in pro-people government,” he added.

He was addressing on the sidelines of “Janata Parva 1.0,” a four-day programme for party officials, with the goal of bringing the party to power in 2023. During the 2023 Assembly elections, Kumaraswamy has set a goal of obtaining at least 123 seats in the 224-member assembly. He also stated that the party's youth leaders have a strong link, as he stated that the party will mobilise youth strength over the next 17 months in the run-up to the 2023 elections, led by his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS youth president) and nephew Prajwal Revanna (Hassan MP).

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI